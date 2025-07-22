Skip to content
 
Venus Williams eyes DC Open return and hopes to reunite with Serena on court

Venus recounted a recent training session during which Serena briefly joined her on court

Venus and Serena Williams

She says she wishes Serena would join her in competition once again

Getty Images
Highlights

  • Venus Williams is set to return to professional tennis at the DC Open after more than a year.
  • She says she wishes Serena would join her in competition once again.
  • Serena, who retired in 2022, was recently seen hitting powerful shots in a training video.
  • Venus praised her sister’s enduring talent and technique.
  • The 45-year-old last played on the WTA Tour in March 2024.

Venus eyes return while reflecting on sister Serena’s enduring skill

Venus Williams, 45, will return to professional tennis at the DC Open this week, marking her first match since March 2024. Ahead of her comeback, she told reporters she wishes her sister Serena would join her on the court once more.

“The only thing that would make this better is if she was here,” Venus said, referencing their long history of competing side-by-side. “We always did everything together, so of course I miss her.”

Serena Williams, 42, retired after the 2022 US Open, ending a career that included 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 doubles titles with Venus, and two mixed doubles titles. But a recent video on social media showed Serena effortlessly hitting powerful groundstrokes, prompting speculation about a possible return.

"She clocks it clean" – Venus praises Serena’s striking form

Venus recounted a recent training session during which Serena briefly joined her on court. Despite the time away, Venus said her sister had not lost her touch.

“She can take six months off and she clocks it clean,” she told reporters. “You can’t teach that kind of talent. She’s just so good.”

While Venus did not speculate on Serena’s intentions, she said, “If she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”

Venus returns unranked but inspired

Venus Williams last competed in March 2024 at the Miami Open, where she lost in the first round to Russia’s Diana Shnaider. Her most recent tour-level singles win came in 2023 against Veronika Kudermetova at the Cincinnati Open.

Now listed as “inactive” and currently unranked on the WTA website, Venus is returning to competition driven by personal motivation and support from loved ones.

“You know, I believe in love and those around me—my family, my friends,” she said. “They keep me going and keep me grounded.”

Reflecting on the emotional highs and lows of professional sport, she added: “The love always gets you through.”

