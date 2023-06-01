Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 01, 2023
Vaseem Khan becomes first non-white chair of Crime Writers’ Association

Khan succeeds Maxim Jakubowski, an author, editor, publisher, and critic, as the chair of the Crime Writers’ Association

Khan aims to inspire and support the next generation of crime writers (Image Credit: Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Author Vaseem Khan has made history by becoming the first person of colour to be elected as the chair of the Crime Writers’ Association, The Guardian reported.

Known for his crime series set in India, Khan’s debut novel, The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra, became a bestseller translated into multiple languages.

He was also awarded the CWA Historical Dagger for his book Midnight at Malabar House.

Khan succeeds Maxim Jakubowski, an author, editor, publisher, and critic, as the chair of the Crime Writers’ Association.

Previous chairs include renowned authors Ian Rankin, Dick Francis, Peter James, and Lindsey Davis.

Khan’s tenure as chair will last for two years, during which he envisions the association as an inclusive and welcoming space for crime writers of all backgrounds, regardless of their level of success.

He aims to inspire and support the next generation of crime writers.

The CWA board has also appointed new co-vice chairs, authors Sarah Ward and William Shaw, to join Khan in leading the organization.

Additionally, Nadine Matheson, Stella Oni, and Morgen Witzel have been welcomed as new board members, contributing to the board’s diversity in terms of age, gender, and background.

It was reported that at the upcoming annual Dagger awards on July 6, Maxim Jakubowski will formally pass on the Creasey Bell, named after the CWA founder John Creasey, to Khan.

The bell has been a symbol of authority within the association, passed down from chair to chair for the past 70 years.

Founded in 1953 by John Creasey, who penned over 400 books using various pen names, the Crime Writers’ Association serves as a prominent organization for crime writers.

 

