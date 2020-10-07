Varun Dhawan reacts to the reports of having a tiff with father David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 was slated to release on 1st May 2020. But due to the pandemic, the release has been postponed. While the makers have not yet announced the new release date, there have been reports that the movie will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on Diwali this year.







A recent report in the entertainment portal, Bollywood Hungama, stated that David Dhawan and producer Vashu Bhagnani feel that releasing the movie on the OTT platform would be a viable solution, but Varun doesn’t agree to it as he is not ready to be labeled as an OTT actor.

Well, Varun took to Twitter to slam the reports. He tweeted, “Maybe until I don’t give you an interview you shouldn’t write on my behalf sir.”

Maybe until I don’t give you an interview you shouldn’t write on my behalf sir 🙏 https://t.co/vJYLdyge83



— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 7, 2020

Due to the pandemic and the lockdown, movies of many big stars have already released on the OTT platforms, and in the future movies like Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India, and others are also slated for a direct-to-digital release.







Talking about Varun Dhawan, apart from Coolie No. 1 the actor currently has three films in his kitty. He will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s next, Raj Mehta’s next, and Arun Khetarpal’s biopic. A few days ago, the actor got tested for COVID-19 as he is all set to resume work.

Varun had posted the video of getting tested and captioned it as, “Returning to work 💪 With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test(it always stings) 🙏thank you to all the medical personnel.”





