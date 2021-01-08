Varun Dhawan joins forces with Salman Khan for a special song for Antim - EasternEye
Varun Dhawan joins forces with Salman Khan for a special song for Antim


Varun Dhawan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



Nobody can deny the fact that Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan are mass entertainers. Both actors are known for taking up films that entertain the whole family rather than a niche audience. Khan and Dhawan are very fond of each other in real life and we have seen their great camaraderie on as well as off-screen.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan has previously done a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s blockbuster action-comedy Judwaa 2 (2017), which was a remake of his 1997 blockbuster Judwaa. Now Dhawan, who is presently busy shooting for Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo, will feature in a special song in Khan’s Antim.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal, “The team wanted a dance number and needed a top actor to come and join Salman for the track. Salman immediately rang up Varun who immediately gave his dates to shoot the song. It is a full-on desi chartbuster that will have Varun and Salman’s bhaichaara (brotherhood) elevating it. Aayush Sharma, who is also part of the project, might not be part of the song. The song will be shot this month itself. This will be the first song Varun and Salman will be seen together in. They have already started rehearsing for the same.”



Antim, which went on the shooting floor a couple of weeks ago, is an official remake of the award-winning Marathi crime drama film Mulshi Pattern. The film has well-known television actress Mahima Makwana opposite Aayush Sharma. Right after filming the special dance number with Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan will fly to the UAE to shoot a cameo for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. The superstar is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated cop-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

