Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Varun Dhawan opens up on daughter’s DDH diagnosis, calls for greater awareness

She was diagnosed with Developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH)

Varun Dhawan

Dhawan described how DDH can lead to imbalance in leg length

X/ Varun_Dhawan3
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Varun Dhawan reveals daughter was diagnosed with developmental dysplasia of the hip
  • Actor says condition affected her ability to walk and required medical procedure
  • Urges parents to stay alert to early signs and seek timely treatment

A personal revelation with a purpose

Varun Dhawan has spoken about his daughter’s health, revealing she was diagnosed with Developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH).

Sharing his experience during a recent podcast appearance, the actor explained that the condition affects how the hip joint develops, making it difficult for a child to walk or run properly.

Understanding the condition

Dhawan described how DDH can lead to imbalance in leg length and uneven walking if left untreated. He also noted that it can result in complications such as early arthritis.

He pointed out that while treatment is widely available in some countries from birth, access can vary in India, though skilled doctors are addressing the condition.

Treatment and recovery

The actor said his daughter did not require surgery but underwent a procedure to reposition the hip. She was then placed in a spica cast for around two and a half months, a phase he described as particularly challenging.

He recalled the difficulty of the process, especially as she had to be under anaesthesia before waking up in the cast. The cast has since been removed, marking a step forward in her recovery.

- YouTube youtu.be

Raising awareness for parents

Dhawan said he hopes to write a book about the experience to help others understand the condition. He also urged parents to pay close attention to their child’s movement and seek medical advice if anything appears unusual.

Emphasising that DDH is treatable when identified early, he said he shared the experience not for sympathy but to spread awareness among families.

healthdaughtervarun dhawanddh awareness

Related News

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war
Entertainment

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us