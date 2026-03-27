Varun Dhawan opens up on daughter’s DDH diagnosis, calls for greater awareness

Highlights

Varun Dhawan reveals daughter was diagnosed with developmental dysplasia of the hip

Actor says condition affected her ability to walk and required medical procedure

Urges parents to stay alert to early signs and seek timely treatment

A personal revelation with a purpose

Varun Dhawan has spoken about his daughter’s health, revealing she was diagnosed with Developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH).

Sharing his experience during a recent podcast appearance, the actor explained that the condition affects how the hip joint develops, making it difficult for a child to walk or run properly.

Understanding the condition

Dhawan described how DDH can lead to imbalance in leg length and uneven walking if left untreated. He also noted that it can result in complications such as early arthritis.

He pointed out that while treatment is widely available in some countries from birth, access can vary in India, though skilled doctors are addressing the condition.

Treatment and recovery

The actor said his daughter did not require surgery but underwent a procedure to reposition the hip. She was then placed in a spica cast for around two and a half months, a phase he described as particularly challenging.

He recalled the difficulty of the process, especially as she had to be under anaesthesia before waking up in the cast. The cast has since been removed, marking a step forward in her recovery.

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Raising awareness for parents

Dhawan said he hopes to write a book about the experience to help others understand the condition. He also urged parents to pay close attention to their child’s movement and seek medical advice if anything appears unusual.

Emphasising that DDH is treatable when identified early, he said he shared the experience not for sympathy but to spread awareness among families.