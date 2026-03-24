Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated 'Lenny' actress and 'Superman' favourite, dies aged 82

Highlights

Valerie Perrine dies at 82 after long battle with Parkinson’s disease

Earned Oscar nomination for Lenny and won at Cannes Film Festival

Remembered as Eve Teschmacher in Superman and its sequel

Career spanned Hollywood, television and Las Vegas stage

A distinctive Hollywood presence

Valerie Perrine, known for her blend of glamour and emotional range, has died at the age of 82. She passed away at her home in Beverly Hills, with her death confirmed by longtime friend Stacey Souther.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015, she spent her later years battling declining mobility and speech, facing the illness with what those close to her described as remarkable resilience.

Breakthrough with Lenny

Perrine’s most acclaimed performance came in Lenny, where she starred opposite Dustin Hoffman as Honey, the troubled wife of comedian Lenny Bruce.

The role brought her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival, a BAFTA honour for most promising newcomer, and an Academy Award nomination. She ultimately lost the Oscar to Ellen Burstyn.

Iconic turn in Superman

She gained wider global recognition as Eve Teschmacher in Superman and its 1980 sequel, starring alongside Christopher Reeve and Gene Hackman.

Her character, initially an accomplice to Lex Luthor, became memorable for ultimately aiding Superman — a role that cemented Perrine’s place in pop culture. Fans would continue to greet her with the line “Miss Teschmacher!” decades later.

Before Hollywood, Perrine worked as a Las Vegas showgirl, later transitioning into film with The Last American Hero, starring opposite Jeff Bridges.

She went on to appear in films such as The Electric Horseman with Robert Redford and The Border alongside Jack Nicholson.

However, she also featured in the widely criticised disco-era film Can’t Stop the Music, which she later said derailed her career and prompted a move to Europe.

Early life and personal struggles

Born in Texas in 1943, Perrine spent much of her childhood moving between countries due to her father’s military career. Her life was marked by personal tragedies, including the accidental death of her fiancé and her connection to figures later caught up in the Tate murders.

Despite never formally training as an actor, she built a reputation for instinctive performances, often drawing on personal experience to shape her roles.

Perrine continued working in film and television into the early 2000s before stepping back due to health issues. In later life, she underwent multiple treatments to manage her condition, including brain surgery.

Though her career had highs and setbacks, she remained best remembered for her Oscar-nominated turn in Lenny and her enduring presence in the Superman films.

Her life, marked by fame, personal loss and resilience, leaves behind a legacy that continues to resonate with audiences and fans across generations.