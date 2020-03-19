Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom?

In November last year, Akshay Kumar announced that he will be starring in a spy-thriller titled Bell Bottom. It was said that the film will be a remake of a South film which had the same name. However, Akshay had clarified that it is an original script inspired by true events.

From the day, the film has been announced; moviegoers are excited to know which actress will star opposite Akshay in the film. A few weeks ago, there were reports that Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bell Bottom. However, a recent report in a tabloid states that it is Vaani Kapoor who will be seen opposite Akshay in the film.

A source told the tabloid, “The script demanded a fresh pairing, Vaani was signed on a week ago and is excited for the shoot with Akshay. It’s not the usual female lead, a few romantic scenes and some songs. She plays Akshay’s wife and is integral to the narrative.”

The source informed that the makers will start the recce once the coronavirus scare gets over. The source said, “Recce will start once the travel restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak are relaxed. The team is presently working towards recreating the 80’s decade with set designers and a visual effects team.”

The movie will start rolling in September this year. Earlier, Bell Bottom was slated to release on 22nd January 2021, but now Bachchan Pandey will release on Republic Day weekend 2021, and Bell Bottom will hit the screens on 2nd April 2021.

Talking about Vaani, she was last seen on the big screen in War. The actress had a small role in the film but had impressed one and all. If this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch Akshay and Vaani on the big screen together.