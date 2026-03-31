Usha Vance launches 'Storytime with the Second Lady' podcast to champion children's literacy

Highlights

Podcast features guest readers including athletes and celebrities.

Episodes run 10-15 minutes on YouTube and Spotify.

Critics link initiative to Department of Education dismantling.

America's second lady Usha Vance has started a new podcast called 'Storytime with the Second Lady', designed to boost child literacy and get young people reading more.

In a video released by the White House, she explained that each episode will bring in a guest reader who'll read a book, have a short chat, and inspire children to make reading a regular habit.

Vance said her own journey as a parent pushed her to tackle literacy problems. "It's a really long-term trend and it's worrisome," she commented, talking about falling literacy rates across America.

Celebrity guests feature

She kicked off the series by reading The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter. Racing driver Danica Patrick followed with Cars, and Paralympian Brent Poppen read from his own book Playground Lessons.

Each episode lasts between 10 and 15 minutes. The first three instalments are now available to watch on YouTube and listen to on Spotify.

Her husband, vice president JD Vance, backed the project on X, writing: "Very proud of my wife, Usha, for launching her podcast today!"

However, the literacy campaign has drawn criticism from some quarters, with people connecting it to wider policy choices, especially the breaking up of the Department of Education.

One social media user wrote: "You know what promotes better literacy? Spending less money on forever wars and more money investing in the USA."

Another asked: "Does she feel the need to promote child literacy since you defunded the department of education?"

The National Literacy Institute's 2024 report revealed that 54 per cent of American adults read below a sixth-grade level.

The findings also pointed to a nationwide shortage of teachers, difficulties keeping them in jobs, and an increasingly older teaching workforce.

The podcast forms part of Vance's wider literacy work. Back in June 2025, she started a Summer Reading Challenge that pulled in tens of thousands of entries from every state in America.

"If I was going to do anything, this would be the thing to focus on at this moment in time," Vance said.

"There's just a lot that people can do in their family home without a ton of resources or effort, she added".