US lawmaker pushes for tariffs on Indian ceramic tile imports

By: EasternEye

A REPUBLICAN lawmaker in the US has called for “robust tariffs” on ceramic tile imports from India, arguing that the industry in Tennessee has been adversely affected by what he described as “unfair and uncompetitive” trade practices by Indian exporters.

Congressman John Rose made these comments on Tuesday after addressing a letter to outgoing commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.

“Tennessee jobs are at risk due to India’s unfair and uncompetitive trade practices in the ceramic tile market,” Rose stated, emphasising that the Department of Commerce must take strong action to counter these practices.

Rose said that India’s subsidisation and dumping of ceramic tiles have disrupted the domestic market and put pressure on American manufacturers. “The Department of Commerce should use the tools at its disposal to aggressively counteract these nefarious trade practices to protect Tennessee jobs and domestic manufacturing,” he said.

In May, the Department of Commerce initiated antidumping and countervailing duty investigations on ceramic tile imports from India. Recently, it issued a preliminary determination in the countervailing duty investigation. However, the letter co-signed by representative Tim Burchet urged the department to reevaluate its findings and impose significant duties on Indian ceramic tiles.

“As the Department of Commerce continues its investigations, we urge them to properly assess the data and finalise robust duties on Indian ceramic tile imports,” the letter read. It also argued that stabilising domestic manufacturing requires prioritising American producers’ interests.

The lawmakers highlighted the dramatic increase in Indian tile exports to the US over the past decade, from 344,000 square feet in 2013 to about 405 million square feet by 2023. They noted that this trend has harmed domestic manufacturers and displaced imports from other countries like Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Mexico.

The letter also criticised Commerce’s preliminary findings, claiming they failed to address key issues such as natural gas subsidies and undisclosed affiliations of Indian producers. It added that domestic manufacturers are losing market share to cheaper imports and urged the department to focus on these concerns before issuing its final determination.

In April 2024, US ceramic tile manufacturers called for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties, suggesting tariffs between 408 per cent and 828 per cent to counter India’s trade practices. Lawmakers pointed to similar actions taken against Chinese ceramic tiles in 2020, which effectively reduced Chinese imports to negligible levels. They argued that India has now become the leading source of dumped tiles and should face similar measures.

The letter concluded by emphasising the need for strong action to protect American jobs and the stability of the domestic ceramic tile industry.

(With inputs from PTI)