Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jaguar’s bold gamble: Can it woo young, wealthy drivers with a £123k EV?

The low-slung, muscular-looking concept car presented to European reporters prefigures a production model expected mid-2026

Jaguar’s bold gamble: Can it woo young, wealthy drivers with a £123k EV?
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 31, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

JAGUAR’S ambition to seduce younger, richer drivers was on full display in Paris with a presentation of its newest prototype, the Type 00, which promises all-electric luxury... at a steep price.

The low-slung, muscular-looking concept car presented to European reporters last Friday (21) prefigures a production model expected mid-2026 at a base cost of €150,000 (£123,472.8).

That’s double what the current line-up of Jags cost, positioning it more in Porsche territory.

But the prestigious British brand – owned since 2008 by Indian automobile giant Tata Motors – has embarked on a campaign to remake itself as a ride for a far younger clientele than the one traditionally associated with it. Especially as the market goes increasingly electric.

Late last year, the company raised eyebrows by releasing unveiling a new logo with curved lettering, and an ad featuring a colourful, multicultural cast of models – but no cars.

The Type 00 prototype is equally as colourful: the electric blue version shown off looked like it had come from the set of a Tron movie.

Jaguar said the philosophy behind its newest offering is “exuberant modernism”. Managing director, Rawdon Glover, on hand to sit behind the prototype's wheel, called it “a very clear manifestation of all of the future Jaguars that will come”. The target market, Glover said, was “maybe between 35 and 50” and with “definitely an interest in design and interest in technology”.

Jaguar has an uphill challenge, however.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Jaguar in January this year represented only around 1.2 per cent of the European market for all cars sold.

The company sold 78,000 vehicles in Europe between April 2023 and end of March 2024, according to its 2024 annual report.

In the growing electric-car segment, vehicles from Tesla, Volvo, Volkswagen dominate, and many European buyers are balking at higher price tags as economic uncertainty looms.

But Jaguar hopes the Type 00 tech will prove attractive, with a promised range of 700 km (430 miles) between charges, and models offering up to 1,000 horsepower. The manufacturer, however, did not give details about the heavy batteries the cars would be fitted with.

Other luxury car-makers are slowing their transition towards all-electric vehicles, given the muted response from their customers.

Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati and other brands have put off their plans, and Jaguar’s stablemate Range Rover has delayed production of its electric SUV.

jaguarelectric vehiclestype 00jaguar type00

Related News

Primark-London-Getty
Business

Primark chief Paul Marchant steps down after misconduct probe

Why helping ageing parents is precious
Lifestyle

Why helping ageing parents is precious

Is Gaza left behind in global peace efforts?
Column

Is Gaza left behind in global peace efforts?

(Un)layering south Asia: A new exhibition showcasing young artists’ voices
Art & Culture

(Un)layering south Asia: A new exhibition showcasing young artists’ voices

More For You

Starmer-Trump-Getty

Trump has suggested the possibility of a 'great' trade deal that could help the UK mitigate the impact of tariffs he has pledged to introduce. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer, Trump talk trade deal progress in 'productive' discussion

KEIR STARMER and Donald Trump spoke on Sunday about ongoing UK-US trade negotiations, with Downing Street describing the talks as "productive."

Since leaving the European Union, the UK has been working to secure a trade agreement with the United States. Successive British governments have pursued a deal, but it has remained elusive.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-trump-getty
Trump shakes hands with Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

India-US trade talks end with no sign of tariff relief

INDIA and the United States have agreed to move forward on finalising a part of their bilateral trade deal this year, but there was no indication of any tariff relief for India.

Trade discussions took place in New Delhi ahead of the implementation of US president Donald Trump's new trade tariff regime, which includes import levies on India, set to take effect from 2 April.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesco Clubcard Changes: Update Your App Before the Deadline

The digital Clubcard offers convenience and flexibility

Getty

Tesco Clubcard changes: Customers urged to update app before Monday deadline

Tesco has issued an urgent call for action to millions of its Clubcard users, advising them to update their Tesco Shopping & Clubcard app before Monday, 31 March 2025. The supermarket giant is rolling out an important update to improve data protection and online security, and failure to update the app by the deadline will leave customers unable to access their digital Clubcard benefits.

Update to ensure enhanced security

The upcoming changes are being implemented to enhance the security of customer data and improve overall protection. Tesco has highlighted the importance of this upgrade, as it seeks to safeguard customer information and keep their online shopping experiences secure.

Keep ReadingShow less
OpenAI Restricts ChatGPT’s Image Feature After Viral Ghibli Trend

Altman addressed the impact of the popular Ghibli-style image trend on OpenAI’s resources

Getty

OpenAI limits ChatGPT’s image generation feature amid viral Ghibli image trend

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced temporary limitations on the company’s image generation feature in response to overwhelming demand driven by a viral trend. On Thursday, Altman addressed the impact of the popular Ghibli-style image trend on OpenAI’s resources, particularly its reliance on GPUs (graphics processing units). Altman revealed that the surge in demand for ChatGPT’s image generation tool has led to significant strain on the company’s infrastructure, prompting the introduction of temporary speed limits for users.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman shared the company’s response to the unexpected demand, stating, “It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT, but our GPUs are melting. We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. Hopefully won’t be long! ChatGPT free tier will get 3 generations per day soon.”

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-business-district-Getty
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economic growth in 2024 slightly higher than estimated: ONS

THE UK economy grew slightly more than first estimated in 2024, according to official data released on Friday, providing a small boost for the government after it revised down its growth forecast for 2025.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product expanded by 1.1 per cent in 2024, up from an initial estimate of 0.9 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc