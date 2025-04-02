Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

More women come forward with allegations against serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

At the time of his trial, police had video evidence suggesting up to 50 more victims and were working to identify them. Detectives now believe the number of his victims is higher than initially estimated.

Zhenhao Zou

Zhenhao Zou, 28, lived in south London and used online platforms and dating apps to meet women, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 02, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

TWENTY-THREE additional women have contacted police with allegations against Zhenhao Zou, a Chinese PhD student convicted in London last month of drugging and raping 10 women.

At the time of his trial, police had video evidence suggesting up to 50 more victims and were working to identify them. Detectives now believe the number of his victims is higher than initially estimated.

Two of the women who recently came forward spoke to the BBC. One alleged that Zou raped her in his hometown in China after spiking her drink, leaving her conscious but unable to move.

Another alleged she was drugged and assaulted in London, saying she woke up to find him filming the act.

Two victims whose testimonies led to Zou’s conviction also spoke to the BBC. One said she regrets not speaking up earlier, stating, “Maybe there wouldn’t have been so many victims after me.”

One of the women making new allegations, referred to as Alice, told the BBC that Zou assaulted her in London in 2021.

She only reported the incident after his conviction. She said she met Zou through mutual friends and was invited to his student accommodation.

After drinking from an already opened bottle, she said she became dizzy and sleepy. She alleged that she later woke up to Zou removing her trousers and filming her. She resisted and managed to leave after threatening to scream.

Another woman, Rachel, told the BBC that Zou drugged and raped her in 2022 in Dongguan, China.

She said she met him online and went to his home, where she was given a drink before losing control of her body. She initially decided against reporting it, fearing societal stigma.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the new cases. Commander Kevin Southworth told the BBC that the number of victims is higher than previously thought.

A second trial has not been ruled out, and discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service are ongoing.

Two women, Beth and Clara, were the only victims police identified before Zou’s trial. They met online after Beth posted about her experience. Clara recognised the description and later provided testimony, which contributed to Zou’s conviction.

The Met Police have acknowledged initial failures in handling Beth’s case and are implementing additional training for officers.

Chinese authorities are working with UK police on the case. Investigators encourage more victims to come forward.

chinese phd studentcommander kevin southworthcrown prosecution servicelondonserial rapist zhenhao zouspiking drinkuk policezhenhao zou

Related News

Messi set to return to India after 14 years for exhibition match in Kerala
Football

Messi set to return to India after 14 years for exhibition match in Kerala

New TB action plan proposed as cases surge
News

New TB action plan proposed as cases surge

Akshata hails Akshaya Patra’s after-school meals model during Watford visit
UK

Akshata hails Akshaya Patra’s after-school meals model during Watford visit

US court rejects Pannun’s claim of serving complaint on Indian NSA Doval
News

US court rejects Pannun’s claim of serving complaint on Indian NSA Doval

More For You

Tory MP Bob Blackman seeks Britain’s formal apology for Jallianwala massacre

Bob Blackman

Tory MP Bob Blackman seeks Britain’s formal apology for Jallianwala massacre

DAYS before the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a Conservative MP urged the British government to acknowledge its failings and formally apologise to the people of India.

Bob Blackman, the MP for Harrow East, spoke in the Commons last Thursday (27), recalling the deadly massacre in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when people had gathered to celebrate the Baisakhi festival, and called for an apology.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Introduces Digital Entry Permit for European Visitors

The ETA can be purchased online for £10 (12 euros), but the cost will rise to £16 from 9 April. (Representational image: Reuters)

Reuters

European visitors to UK will now need digital entry permit

FROM WEDNESDAY, European visitors to the UK will need an online entry permit as part of new travel requirements introduced by the British government.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a digital permit, will be required for travellers from Europe. UK officials say the move aims to enhance border security and simplify entry procedures.

Keep ReadingShow less
China pledges to be a good friend and partner to Bangladesh

Xi Jinping

China pledges to be a good friend and partner to Bangladesh

THE Chinese president, Xi Jinping, last Friday (28) pledged deeper cooperation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad Yunus in a meeting that came as Dhaka seeks new friends to offset frosty ties with India.

Yunus took charge of Bangladesh last August after the toppling of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi after a student-led uprising.

Keep ReadingShow less
Milton-Keynes

Eyewitnesses described hearing shouting before the shooting

iStock

Man shot dead by police outside Milton Keynes railway station

A MAN was shot dead by police outside Milton Keynes Central station after reports that he was carrying a firearm.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said officers were called to the station at 12:55, where they challenged a suspect carrying a knife. The man moved towards officers before police fired at him.

Keep ReadingShow less
EXCLUSIVE: Eastern Eye wins press freedoms to help judges

SCRUTINY: The tribunal’s favourable verdict is an important win for accountability, say current and retired Asian judges (Pic credit: Getty Images/Leon Neal)

EXCLUSIVE: Eastern Eye wins press freedoms to help judges

A tribunal has ordered the body which appoints judges in England and Wales to disclose records it refused to give to Eastern Eye.

The decision is a major victory for press freedoms because it forces the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) to become more open and transparent.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc