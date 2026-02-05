US authorities shut down 200 websites linked to India-based illegal pharmacy network

Highlights

sent over 20,000 letters to customers who purchased medications through illegal online pharmacies. Counterfeit pills often contained fentanyl or methamphetamine disguised as legitimate medications.

US federal authorities have seized more than 200 website domains connected to an India-based transnational criminal organisation operating illegal online pharmacies allegedly responsible for at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses in America.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration announced the seizures as part of Operation Meltdown, revealing field offices nationwide also arrested four individuals beginning January 27, 2026.

The DEA, cooperating with the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, has been investigating these criminal organisations since 2022.

Authorities issued five Immediate Suspension Orders and one Order to Show Cause alongside shutting down the online pharmacies accused of filling hundreds of thousands of orders for diverted pharmaceuticals and counterfeit pills without valid prescriptions.

Criminal operation details

Investigators determined the operators and co-conspirators illegally dispensed and shipped diverted medications without valid prescriptions to customers throughout the United States, violating federal regulations and dangerously infiltrating the closed distribution system designed to protect patients.

During the investigation, DEA identified thousands of customers who purchased medication through these platforms, subsequently sending more than 20,000 letters to the public requesting information supporting the ongoing inquiry.

DEA Administrator Terrance Cole said "This case demonstrates how foreign-based traffickers exploit our healthcare system, hide behind the internet, and use people inside the United States to move dangerous drugs under the guise of legitimate commerce.

Illegal online pharmacies put poison in American communities. They sell counterfeit and unapproved pills and do not care who gets hurt or who dies."

Deceptive practices

Many seized sites claimed to be legitimate, US-based and FDA-approved, but investigations revealed operators often worked with drug traffickers to fulfil online orders with counterfeit pills or diverted pharmaceuticals.

These illegal pharmacies frequently used US-based website addresses and professional-looking designs to appear legitimate while deliberately deceiving customers.

The counterfeit medications often contained fentanyl or methamphetamine, leading to serious health risks including harmful side effects, ineffective treatment and death.

Earlier in 2024, DEA issued a public service announcement warning Americans about increasing illegal online pharmacies selling counterfeit pills made with fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing legitimate medications.

The DEA stated it actively collaborates with Indian law enforcement partners to identify, investigate and dismantle dangerous criminal organisations engaging in illegal drug trafficking operations, pledging continued pursuit of enforcement actions against illicit pharmaceutical distributors.