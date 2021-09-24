Website Logo
  • Friday, September 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

BANGLADESH

US sending another 2.5 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh

An official checks the body temperature of a student upon his arrival at the Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka on September 12, 2021, as Bangladesh schools reopened after 18 months in one of the world’s longest shutdowns due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE United States is shipping another 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses to hard-hit Bangladesh, a White House official said on Thursday (24), after the Biden administration announced a ramping up of global donations.

The latest shipment – 2,508,480 Pfizer doses – brings the total of US shots to the country above nine million.

Packing was underway and first deliveries, made through the World Health Organisation’s Covax programme would arrive Monday (27), the official said on the condition of anonymity.

“We are proud to be able to deliver these safe and effective vaccines to the people of Bangladesh,” said the official, adding that there were “no strings attached” to the donation.

“We are sharing these doses not to secure favours or extract concessions,” the official said.

According to an AFP database, only 9.3 per cent of Bangladesh’s population were fully vaccinated as of this week.

The country of about 170 million people, which neighbours India, has struggled to get the pandemic under control, imposing some of the world’s longest lockdowns.

Children only went back to school two weeks ago after being out of classrooms for 18 months – an example of the education gap that the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, recently warned is worsening inequity for millions of children across South Asia.

Like other rich countries, the United States has been accused of hoarding vaccines and prioritising booster shots instead of helping swaths of the world that remain largely unvaccinated.

On Wednesday (23), the United States authorised third doses of Pfizer vaccine for elderly and at-risk populations.

However, president Joe Biden has declared the United States the world’s vaccine “arsenal” in the war on Covid-19 and US donations total more than those from the rest of the world combined.

Biden told a Covid-19 summit of world leaders on Wednesday (23) that the United States is donating a “historic” extra 500 million vaccine doses, bringing the total US commitment worldwide to 1.1 billion.

The new tranche of half a billion vaccines will be from Pfizer and will go to low-income and middle-income countries as defined by Gavi, which co-leads Covax along with the World Health Organisation.

Biden was also challenging world leaders to vaccinate 70 per cent of every country by September 2022, the White House said in a statement.

A senior US administration official told reporters that Washington is “proving that you can take care of your own while helping others as well.”

US officials also deny they are competing in “vaccine diplomacy” with authoritarian China and Russia, which have used nationally produced vaccines to fill the supply vacuum in less-developed regions during the pandemic.

While the latest global coronavirus wave peaked in late August, the virus continues to spread rapidly, particularly in the United States, which is officially the worst-hit country.

Some 4.7 million people worldwide have died since the outbreak began in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘We only have each other’: Bangladesh’s trans entrepreneurs create safe work spaces
HEADLINE STORY
Shamima Begum prepared to face terror charges in UK
News
Bangladesh schools reopen after 18-month shutdown
HEADLINE STORY
Six Islamists sentenced in Bangladesh over killing of gay activists
News
Bangladeshi, Pakistani achievers win Magsaysay Award
News
9 children among 22 dead in Bangladesh boat tragedy
News
Rohingya children stage ‘genocide’ anniversary in Bangladesh camp
News
Bangladesh vaccinates hundreds of sex workers at largest brothel
News
Bangladesh’s firebrand Islamist leader Junaid Babunagari dies
News
Rohingya to testify in Argentine court over Myanmar’s military action
News
Rights watchdog calls for UN probe into ‘enforced disappearances’ in Bangladesh
News
Bangladesh begins Covid vaccination for Rohingya refugees
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
GP defrauds more than £1million of NHS funds in less…
Rithvik Dhanjani on the evil eye: I don’t actively believe…
Biden hosts India, Australia, Japan for Quad summit
From Emraan Hashmi’s Dybbuk to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bhraman, Amazon Prime…
Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen
Kamala Harris ‘suo motu referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism’