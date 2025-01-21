Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump signs executive orders on immigration, climate, and more on Day 1

The orders included measures he had campaigned on, as well as unexpected actions like withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

donald-trump-getty

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 21, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

ON HIS first day back in office, US president Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders addressing immigration, climate policies, and other key issues.

The orders included measures he had campaigned on, as well as unexpected actions like withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The president also granted pardons to many individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

These actions, along with others, were signed at a Washington arena in front of supporters and later at the White House after his swearing-in ceremony.

Here’s a breakdown of the orders:

Immigration

Trump signed multiple orders to reshape the country’s immigration and citizenship policies. One order declared a national emergency at the southern border.

He also announced a mass deportation operation involving the military, targeting what he referred to as "criminal aliens."

In a significant move, Trump signed an order in the Oval Office to revoke birthright citizenship.

However, automatic citizenship for individuals born in the US is protected under the Constitution, and this order is likely to face legal challenges.

January 6 pardons

Trump granted pardons to some of the 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol attack.

Referring to them as "hostages," Trump reiterated his defence of those convicted or who pleaded guilty over the riots.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Trump repealed executive orders promoting diversity, equity, and LGBTQ rights. These changes align with his campaign’s criticism of "woke" culture.

Among other actions, Trump revoked policies promoting diversity and equality in government, businesses, and healthcare.

He stated that going forward, the government will officially recognise "two genders, male and female."

Paris Climate Accord

Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, mirroring a decision from his first term.

This action initiates a formal process that would take a year to complete under United Nations guidelines.

Oil drilling

An order declaring a "national energy emergency" aims to expand oil and gas drilling. During his inaugural address, Trump said, "We will drill, baby, drill."

Work from home

Trump signed an order requiring federal employees to return to full-time office work, rolling back remote work policies that had expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

World Health Organization exit

Another order directed the US to exit the World Health Organization.

Trump justified the move by claiming the US was unfairly paying more into the organisation than China.

TikTok

Trump paused the enforcement of a law banning TikTok for 75 days, delaying the implementation of measures that would prohibit updates and distribution of the app in the US.

He insisted that the app’s Chinese parent company must sell a 50 per cent stake to US entities.

West Bank settlers

Trump revoked sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Israeli settlers in the West Bank accused of abuses against Palestinians.

Cuba

Reversing another Biden-era policy, Trump removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

This undid Biden’s recent decision to take Cuba off the blacklist as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

(With inputs from AFP)

capitol attack pardonsimmigration policieslgbtq rightsoil drilling expansiontiktok banworld health organizationparis climate accorddonald trumptrumptrump inaugurationtrump swearing inwhotrump who

Related News

southport-stabbing-accused-reuters
Featured

Teen pleads guilty to Southport murders; government announces inquiry

Isle of Man Gambling License & iGaming Regulations
Sponsored Feature

Isle of Man Gambling License & iGaming Regulations

Trump-US-Getty
Featured

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US president, promises ‘golden age’

Coldplay-Mumbai
Entertainment

Coldplay kicks off India tour with memorable moments at Mumbai concert

More For You

India-Kho-Kho-World-Cup

India men’s and women’s teams win Kho Kho World Cup

THE INDIAN men’s kho kho team secured the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title by defeating Nepal 54-36 in the final on Sunday.

The victory came shortly after the Indian women’s team also emerged victorious in their final, beating Nepal with a commanding scoreline of 78-40.

Keep ReadingShow less
Southport-stabbing-Getty

The victims, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, were killed in one of the country’s deadliest mass stabbings in recent years. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trial of teen accused in Southport stabbings set to begin

THE TRIAL of an 18-year-old accused of killing three young girls in a stabbing spree that sparked widespread riots in the country is scheduled to begin today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Axel Rudakubana is charged with murdering three children during an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, on 29 July 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-reuters

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has since been discharged from hospital, with doctors confirming he is out of danger. (Photo: Reuters)

Suspected Bangladeshi held for stabbing Saif Ali Khan

A MAN believed to be a Bangladeshi national was arrested on Sunday in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.

The attack on Khan occurred on Thursday during an attempted burglary at his home, leaving the actor with stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
driving-licence-iStock

Physical licences will continue to be issued, but the voluntary digital option aims to enhance convenience and security. (Representational image: iStock)

Government to introduce digital driving licences via smartphone app

THE GOVERNMENT is preparing to introduce digital driving licences as part of efforts to modernise public services.

Accessible through a new government smartphone app, these digital licences could be used for tasks such as purchasing alcohol, voting, or boarding domestic flights.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley

All the charges relate to offending which happened in the Keighley area between 1996 and 1999. (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley

EIGHT men have been jailed for a total of nearly 58 years for sexually abusing two children in Keighley during the late 1990s.

The men were convicted in two separate trials at Bradford Crown Court for offences that took place between 1996 and 1999. The victims were girls aged between 13 and 16 at the time of the abuse, said West Yorkshire Police in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications