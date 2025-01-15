Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

US lawmaker demands to preserve Adani probe records

Lance Gooden urged to preserve and produce all records and documents leading up to its decision to go after the Adani Group

US lawmaker demands to preserve Adani probe records

Gautam Adani (Photo: Reuters)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 15, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

A Republican lawmaker has asked the US Department of Justice to preserve all records in connection with the “selective prosecution” of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and his group of companies by the Biden administration.

The demand comes less than a week before the president-elect Donald Trump administration takes office.

Rep Lance Gooden, a member of the house judiciary committee, in a letter on Tuesday (14) to attorney general Merrick Garland, demanded that the department preserve and produce all records and documents leading up to its decision to go after the Adani group.

In another letter to Garland on January 7, Gooden had raised serious concerns over the department's recent indictment of the group.

“The indictment alleged acts conducted entirely within India, involving Indian citizens and officials, with no apparent injury to U.S. interests,” he had noted.

“The allegations in the Adani case, even if proven true, would still fail to make us the appropriate and final arbiter on the issue. These ‘bribes’ were allegedly paid to Indian State government officials, in India, by Indian executives of an Indian company, with no concrete involvement of or injury to any American party."

“Conversely, Smartmatic, an American company responsible for conducting our elections, had executives who allegedly laundered money and paid bribes to foreign governments, according to the Department of Justice’s indictment earlier. However, despite numerous attempts by my colleagues and I to have our concerns addressed before the elections, we were never briefed by your department,” he had argued.

Alleging that the department had been highly selective against Adani and his companies, the Republican lawmaker posed several new questions to Garland.

"Why has the Department of Justice not indicted a single American if the case involves a significant nexus with the US? Were there no Americans involved in this alleged scheme? Why has the Department of Justice pursued this case against Gautam Adani when the alleged criminal act, and the parties allegedly involved are in India? Do you seek to enforce justice in India?" he asked.

"Will the Department of Justice seek an extradition of the Indian executives involved in this case? What is the Department of Justice's contingency plan if India refuses to comply with an extradition request and claim sole authority over this case? Is the Department of Justice or the Biden administration willing to escalate this case into an international incident between the U.S. and an ally like India?" he further asked Garland.

Gooden said the questions were also to remind him of the probable consequences of the administration's actions.

India is one of the few reliable partners the US has in the Asia-Pacific region, alongside being one of the fastest-growing and largest economies, he said.

“Such reckless acts of pursuit against its top industrialists could start a harmful narrative against India’s growth. Not respecting India’s authority over this matter could strain and even permanently damage our international relations with a strategically important and key economic and political ally,” he added.

(PTI)

lance goodengautam adaniadani groupadani

Related News

PIA-ad-Paris
News

Pakistan orders probe into PIA ad criticised for 9/11 imagery

More For You

UN: Australia broke treaty by detaining asylum seekers on Nauru

Under its immigration policies, those attempting to reach Australia by boat have been sent to detention centres – including Nauru – for offshore processing since 2013

UN: Australia broke treaty by detaining asylum seekers on Nauru

A UN committee found that Australia violated a human rights treaty by detaining a group of asylum seekers, including minors, on the remote Pacific island of Nauru even after they were granted refugee status, it said in a statement last Thursday (9).

Under Australia’s tough immigration policies, those attempting to reach the country by boat have been sent to detention centres – including on the South Pacific island nation of Nauru – for so-called “offshore processing” since 2013. Such facilities have previously drawn scrutiny from rights groups.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bonds with UK strengthen as Indian speaker highlights democracy

Om Birla (third from right), Sir Lindsay Hoyle (fourth from right); and Vikram Doraiswami (third from left) in London last Wednesday (8)

Bonds with UK strengthen as Indian speaker highlights democracy

THERE is a strong belief in India’s democratic values and growth story in the UK, the speaker of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament, said in London during a visit last week.

Addressing a community gathering at the High Commission of India in London last Wednesday (8) evening, Om Birla shared insights from his dialogues with his UK counterpart – Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and other members of parliament.

Keep ReadingShow less
israel-gaza-getty

People check the rubble of buildings hit in Israeli strikes the previous night in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, on January 16. (Photo: Getty Images)

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire deal, accuses Hamas of backtracking

ISRAEL launched fresh airstrikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas was announced, accusing the group of reneging on parts of the agreement.

The Israeli government has delayed a cabinet vote on the deal until Hamas confirms full acceptance.

Keep ReadingShow less
SpaDeX -ISRO

SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m. (Photo: ISRO)

India creates history, becoming fourth nation to achieve space docking

INDIA achieved a significant milestone in its space exploration efforts on Thursday, becoming the fourth nation in the world to successfully carry out a space docking mission.

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) was conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at 9 am IST (0330 GMT), involving two satellites, Target and Chaser, which docked and undocked in orbit after complex manoeuvres.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-getty

Khan, known for his roles in over 70 films and television series, lives in Bandra, a western suburb of Mumbai. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan out of danger after getting stabbed

BOLLYWOOD actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger after sustaining stab injuries during a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, police confirmed on Thursday.

Khan, 54, is undergoing surgery following the incident, which occurred early in the morning.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications