US interested in strong energy partnership with India

(Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images).

By: ShilpaSharma

THE US administration is “very interested” in continuing a strong partnership with India in the energy sector, energy secretary Jennifer M Granholm said on Tuesday (15).

“I’m very interested in continuing to ensure that India and the US have a strong partnership and there are a lot of energy tools that can help India achieve its own goals which are very aggressive as well,” she told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.

Granholm made the remarks during a hearing on the department’s budget by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

On a partnership with India in the natural gas sector, Granholm said she is keen on using technologies that eliminate methane and reduce methane from natural gas pipelines, production, and combustion.

“And that is another strategy that we’re working on…to make sure that we can have natural gas that is carbon free,” she added.

In November 2009, US and India launched the Partnership to Advance Clean Energy (PACE), which is working to accelerate inclusive, low carbon growth by supporting research and deployment of clean energy technologies.

In April this year, both countries launched the “US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership” which envisages cooperation to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.