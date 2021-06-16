Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224

Business

US interested in strong energy partnership with India

(Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images).

By: ShilpaSharma

THE US administration is “very interested” in continuing a strong partnership with India in the energy sector, energy secretary Jennifer M Granholm said on Tuesday (15).

“I’m very interested in continuing to ensure that India and the US have a strong partnership and there are a lot of energy tools that can help India achieve its own goals which are very aggressive as well,” she told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.

Granholm made the remarks during a hearing on the department’s budget by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

On a partnership with India in the natural gas sector, Granholm said she is keen on using technologies that eliminate methane and reduce methane from natural gas pipelines, production, and combustion.

“And that is another strategy that we’re working on…to make sure that we can have natural gas that is carbon free,” she added.

In November 2009, US and India launched the Partnership to Advance Clean Energy (PACE), which is working to accelerate inclusive, low carbon growth by supporting research and deployment of clean energy technologies.

In April this year, both countries launched the “US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership” which envisages cooperation to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
South Korea to provide £496 million loan to Bangladesh for 2021-25
Business
Twitter loses legal shield in India over non-compliance with IT rules
News
Three per cent ‘directors of colour’ in UK’s small firms
Business
Boohoo sales jump 32 per cent, aims to bring Debenhams back to high street
UK
Land Rover develops hydrogen fuel-cell drivetrain for new Defender
Business
West Midlands small businesses encouraged to avail Brexit Support Fund
Business
Hinduja Group launches sale of Old War Office luxurious flats in London
Business
Indorama Ventures acquires CarbonLite’s PET recycling facility in Texas
Business
India approves £48.3 million allocation for research in defence sector
Business
China tried to warn US off supporting Quad, US president Biden reveals
Business
UK registers record rise in workers on payrolls in May
Business
Adani group rejects reports of foreign investors’ accounts freeze
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
South Korea to provide £496 million loan to Bangladesh for…
NHS to start world’s first artificial pancreas system trial
Twitter loses legal shield in India over non-compliance with IT…
H.H Shree Raj Rajeshwar Guruji visits Leicestershire Police to bolster…
Taiwan reports 28 Chinese military jets in its air defence…
Over-21s can book jabs as fear of vaccine shortage looms;…