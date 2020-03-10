Cancer Research UK
US- funded restoration project of tombs in Hyderabad completed


The US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster visits the Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad, South India. (Photo:Twitter)
THE US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster on Tuesday (10) announced the completion of an American- funded restoration project at the 17th century Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad, South India.

In February 2019, Ambassador Juster announced a $1,03,000 grant under the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation to restore and conserve the centuries-old tombs of the famed dancersTaramati and Premamati within the greater Qutb Shahi Tombs complex.

“Its really a tremendous treat to be here. This is my third visit to the Qutb Shahi tombs. I want to thank the Telangana government, the Aga Khan Foundation, and the US Mission for the work we have done together here in restoration. This is our second Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation and Restoration project,” Juster said.

“I was here about a year ago to visit the two tombs of Taramati and Premamati. Its so important for the US to help restore the cultural heritage of India and particularly in this part of India. We had three Ambassadors Fund grants over the years and we are applying for more (grant),” he said.

This is the second grant awarded by the US government for conservation work at the Qutb Shahi Tombs.

An AFCP grant of $1,01,000 awarded in 2014, contributed to mapping and documenting structures throughout the site and helped transform archeologists understanding of the monuments earliest architecture.

Earlier, Kenneth Juster visited the Tata- Lockheed Martin Aerostructures facility in Hyderabad.

The Ambassadors visit to the 4,700 square-meter facility marks the 10-year anniversary of the partnership and highlights the importance of the growing defense ties between the US and India.

