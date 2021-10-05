Website Logo
  Tuesday, October 05, 2021
INDIA

US deputy state secretary Wendy Sherman reaches India

US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

WENDY Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, on Tuesday (5) arrived in New Delhi to review her country’s bilateral agenda with India and discuss regional and global issues with the Narendra Modi government

During her visit till Thursday (7), Sherman will hold talks with India’s external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and national security advisor Ajit Doval.

“US Deputy Secretary of State @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman arrives in Delhi for engagements covering bilateral, regional and global issues,” tweeted the ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

As per the external affairs ministry’s release, the US diplomat will meet foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday (6) to review the India-US bilateral agenda and outcomes of prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US last month.

They will also exchange views on regional issues pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues.

The two diplomats will also participate in a special session of the India-Ideas Summit organised by the US India Business Council, reported the Indian ministry.

Sherman will leave for Pakistan from India.

