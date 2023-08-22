US court stays extradition of Tahawwur Rana

Rana, 62, faces charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks

Tahawwur Rana (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

A US court has ordered a stay on the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India where he faces a trial for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rana, 62, faces charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and key locations across Mumbai.

In his latest order, district judge Dale S Fischer of the US District Court in Central California said Rana’s “ex parte application” seeking a stay on his extradition was granted.

“The extradition of Rana to India is stayed pending the conclusion of his appeal before the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit,” Judge Fischer said in the order issued last Friday (18).

In doing so the judge overrode the government’s recommendations that there should be no stay on Rana’s extradition.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit asked Rana to submit his argument before October 10 and the US Government has been asked to submit its response by November 8.

India filed a complaint on June 10, 2020, seeking the provisional arrest of Rana with a view towards extradition. The administration of president Joe Biden supported and approved his extradition to India.