Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

US appoints Ami Bera to House Intelligence Committee

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is charged with providing oversight of the country’s intelligence activities, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), National Security Agency (NSA), as well as the military intelligence programmes.

Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) outside of the West Wing of the White House on March 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera has been appointed as a member of a powerful US House committee handling intelligence-related matters.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is charged with providing oversight of the country’s intelligence activities, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), National Security Agency (NSA), as well as the military intelligence programmes.

“I am honored to be appointed by Leader (Hakeem) Jeffries to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and national security of the United States,” Bera said.

A six-time Congressman, Bera, 57, represents the sixth Congressional District of California.

“At a time of increased threats, both at home and abroad, I take seriously this new role and the responsibility entrusted to me to protect and defend American families,” he said.

“With my decade of experience working on critical national security issues, I look forward to working with Committee members from both sides of the aisle to ensure our intelligence agencies are operating effectively to keep our nation safe,” Bera said.

Bera also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

During the 117th Congress, Bera served as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation, where he spearheaded Congressional efforts to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific allies and partners to advance the US economic and security interests.

In the 117th Congress, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi served in the House Intelligence Committee. Now he has been made a Ranking Member of the House’s China Committee.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
4 Indian-American lawmakers appointed members of key US House committees
News
Indian opposition lawmakers shout anti-Adani slogans in parliament
US
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi appointed Ranking Member of House China Committee
INDIA
Adani’s market losses top $100bn as shelved share sale spooks investors
News
Former West Midlands Police officer face jail for sexually assaulting teenager
HEALTH
Traffic pollution can damage your brain in just 2 hours
News
UK business and financial circles describe Indian Budget as very encouraging, stabilising
UK
LCCI policy & public impact head welcomes London mayor’s vehicle-scrappage scheme
News
21-year-old woman tragically dies after nose job goes horribly wrong
News
Peshawar mosque blast: 17 suspects arrested as Pakistan Army chief directs top generals…
News
US woman can only consume nine foods due to Mast Cell Activation Syndrome…
News
Fake ‘blue plaque’ put up on Blackpool street to commemorate Rishi Sunak’s seatbelt…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW