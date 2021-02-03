Urmila Matondkar on turning 47

By: Mohnish Singh







Known for her unforgettable performances in such box-office hits as Rangeela (1995), Satya (1998), and Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar turns a year older on February 4.

Talking to a publication, the actress says that she never worries about growing old as it is not going to change a thing. Instead, she takes it in her stride. “In fact, when sometimes people try and troll me by calling me ‘aunty’, I want to tell all of them with folded hands ‘if you are trying to make me feel bad about it, I am not!’ I think each one of those years, as long as it is adding a lot to your life, bringing more in terms of life itself, it is glorious,” she says.

The actress, who has now joined politics, adds that she is making the most of what life has to offer. “Those who are probably not adding to their lives in terms of qualitative good might be feeling sad but no comment or judgment on them. Honestly, I think I am busy making the most of what life has put in front of me at that given point,” she adds.







When asked about her plans for her 47th birthday, Matondkar says that she does not believe in going overboard with her birthday celebrations. “I am excited for the birthdays of other people and busy making plans for them. Since childhood, social work has been engraved into me and my elder brother. Our parents used to tell us to donate the money we got on the day to institutions, there are many across Maharashtra, like Baba Amte’s Anandvan. They would say that these people need it more than us,” she recollects.

Urmila Matondkar, who used to be a rage back in the 1990s, is not active in films anymore. Her last onscreen appearance was in the film Blackmail (2018) wherein she featured in a special song.











