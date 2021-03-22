Trending Now

Urmila Matondkar awaiting her digital debut show to start rolling soon


Urmila Matondkar (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Urmila Matondkar (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Streaming media platforms are not only attracting actors from the current crop but several prominent names from the 90s are also entering the web-space with great enthusiasm.

In 2020, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen made their digital debuts with Mentalhood and Aarya respectively, which went on to garner great response from the audience. Now, we hear that we could soon see another popular actress from the 90s taking a plunge into the digital world.

Yes, we are talking about Urmila Matondkar who set the silver screen on fire with a number of sizzling performances back in the 90s. The actress was gearing up to make her digital debut with a high-profile web-series set to begin filming last year but it got pushed due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Matondkar, however, hopes that the project goes before cameras soon. “In April 2020, I was supposed to start work on a fabulous web series, but this pandemic happened, and then it got postponed. We did not know what was happening, and it got further pushed. Right now, it is stuck with one permission issue with a certain ministry. I am just hoping that it will get cleared,” she tells an Indian publication.

Known for delivering such successful films as Rangeela (1995), Judaai (1997), and Satya (1998) to name a few, Urmila Matondkar was last seen in Blackmail (2018) for a mere special dance number. Her fans will be waiting to see her in a full-fledged role with bated breath. We hope her streaming show does full justice to their long wait.

