Urfan Sharif was accused of abuse before Sara's birth: Report

Sara was made the subject of a child protection plan immediately after her birth in January 2013 due to concerns about harm from Sharif and her mother, Olga Domin.

Urfan Sharif had signed agreements prohibiting 'any physical chastisement' of children after facing multiple accusations of abuse.(Photo: Reuters)

Dec 12, 2024
SARA SHARIF’s father, Urfan Sharif, was repeatedly accused of abuse in the 13 years leading up to her murder, according to family court documents.

These records, according to The Times, reveal a history of physical abuse, neglect, and domestic violence within the family, with multiple interventions by social services.

Sara was made the subject of a child protection plan immediately after her birth in January 2013 due to concerns about harm from Sharif and her mother, Olga Domin.

The parents signed an agreement with social workers in September 2013, committing to attend a parenting course and to refrain from physical punishment, the newspaper reported.

Despite this, reports emerged that Sara exhibited signs of distress, including standing facing a wall and showing signs of developmental delay.

The family had been under the radar of social services since 2010. Allegations included domestic violence, physical abuse, and neglect. Police reports and school notifications highlighted incidents where children were found unsupervised, showed signs of assault, or displayed fear of returning home.

In 2014, one child suffered an adult bite mark, and Domin admitted to causing the injury in anger, later accepting a police caution, The Times reported. Social workers repeatedly noted ongoing domestic abuse and concerns over unexplained injuries among the children.

Despite intervention, Sara remained in her parents’ care. Reports from foster carers and schools pointed to further abuse, with children expressing fear of being hit. In one instance, Sara reported being slapped and pinched by her mother. In another, she claimed her mother attempted to drown her, the newspaper reported.

In 2019, Sharif secured custody of the children after alleging they were unsafe with Domin. Batool, Sharif’s partner, supported his custody application, claiming the children expressed disdain for their mother.

Sara’s body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered in the family’s Surrey home in August last year.

Sharif and Batool fled to Pakistan but were later convicted of her murder.

In 2022, as chair of the Criminal Bar Association, Jo Sidhu led strikes over legal aid rates, which resulted in the suspension of court proceedings in England and Wales. (Photo: Getty Images)

KC Sidhu found guilty of misconduct over hotel room incident

Navjot “Jo” Sidhu KC, 58, has been found guilty of professional misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal for inviting an aspiring barrister to spend the night in his hotel room during a criminal trial.

The tribunal unanimously ruled that Sidhu’s invitation to the paralegal, who was on work experience with him, was “entirely of a sexual nature and entirely inappropriate in all the circumstances,” The Times reported.

Leicestershire Police

According to Leicestershire Police, the two male passengers remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (Photo: X/@leicspolice)

According to Leicestershire Police, the two male passengers remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (Photo: X/@leicspolice)

Indian student dies, four injured in Leicestershire road accident

A 32-YEAR-OLD Indian student has died in a road accident in Leicestershire, with four others hospitalised with serious injuries, according to police.

Chiranjeevi Panguluri, a passenger in the car, died at the scene when the vehicle left the road and came to rest in a ditch. The accident, involving a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, occurred on Tuesday morning as the car travelled from Leicester towards Market Harborough.

care workers

New report exposed a system that has pushed vulnerable carers into financial and emotional turmoil. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Carer's allowance penalties trap many in debt: report

HUNDREDS of thousands of unpaid carers have been hammered by harsh penalties for minor rule breaches, a damning national audit has revealed.

The National Audit Office (NAO) report exposed a system that has pushed vulnerable carers into financial and emotional turmoil.

Planning overhaul targets 1.5 million new homes

Keir Starmer speaks during an Advent reception in Downing Street, London, December 11, 2024. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS.

Planning overhaul targets 1.5 million new homes

BRITAIN on Thursday (12) outlined details of an overhaul to its planning system to help boost growth and hit a target of 1.5 million new homes in the next five years, including ordering local authorities to build more houses.

The housebuilding target was one of six measurable "milestones" announced by prime minister Keir Starmer a week ago, as he pledged to revamp a planning system he described as having a "chokehold" on growth.

Healthcare workers hold placards as they demonstrate on Westminster Bridge, near to St Thomas' Hospital in London on May 1, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)
Healthcare workers hold placards as they demonstrate on Westminster Bridge, near to St Thomas' Hospital in London on May 1, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

Teachers, nurses warn of strikes over 2.8 per cent pay rise proposal

TEACHERS and nurses may strike after the government recommended a 2.8 per cent pay rise for public sector workers for the next financial year.

Ministers cautioned that higher pay awards would require cuts in Whitehall budgets.

