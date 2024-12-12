Urfan Sharif was accused of abuse before Sara's birth: Report

SARA SHARIF’s father, Urfan Sharif, was repeatedly accused of abuse in the 13 years leading up to her murder, according to family court documents.

These records, according to The Times, reveal a history of physical abuse, neglect, and domestic violence within the family, with multiple interventions by social services.

Sara was made the subject of a child protection plan immediately after her birth in January 2013 due to concerns about harm from Sharif and her mother, Olga Domin.

The parents signed an agreement with social workers in September 2013, committing to attend a parenting course and to refrain from physical punishment, the newspaper reported.

Despite this, reports emerged that Sara exhibited signs of distress, including standing facing a wall and showing signs of developmental delay.

The family had been under the radar of social services since 2010. Allegations included domestic violence, physical abuse, and neglect. Police reports and school notifications highlighted incidents where children were found unsupervised, showed signs of assault, or displayed fear of returning home.

In 2014, one child suffered an adult bite mark, and Domin admitted to causing the injury in anger, later accepting a police caution, The Times reported. Social workers repeatedly noted ongoing domestic abuse and concerns over unexplained injuries among the children.

Despite intervention, Sara remained in her parents’ care. Reports from foster carers and schools pointed to further abuse, with children expressing fear of being hit. In one instance, Sara reported being slapped and pinched by her mother. In another, she claimed her mother attempted to drown her, the newspaper reported.

In 2019, Sharif secured custody of the children after alleging they were unsafe with Domin. Batool, Sharif’s partner, supported his custody application, claiming the children expressed disdain for their mother.

Sara’s body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered in the family’s Surrey home in August last year.

Sharif and Batool fled to Pakistan but were later convicted of her murder.