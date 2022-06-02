Upcoming singer Priya headlines classical concert

Priya Purushothaman

By: Eastern Eye

LIVE PERFORMANCE

KATTAM KATTI

When: Friday June 3

Where: Theatre Royal, Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.

AIMA BAIG, SAJJAD ALI AND THE LEO TWINS

When: Saturday June 4

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES What: The talented singers and musicians team up for a concert filled with familiar hits, and upbeat energy.

PRIYA PURUSHOTHAMAN – LIVE

When: Saturday June 11

Where: Rose House, Barningham Way, off Kingsbury Road, London NW9 8UP

What: An Indian classical and semiclassical vocal concert headlined by an upcoming music star, who has received specialised training.

BOTOWN: THE SOUL OF BOLLYWOOD

When: Saturday June 11

Where: Newhampton Arts Centre, Dunkley Street, Wolverhampton WV1 4AN

What: The Bollywood band of multicultural musicians perform classic Hindi film music with a groovy and unique soul funk twist.

SWATI NATEKAR

When: Sunday June 12

Where: St George’s Bristol, Great George Street, Bristol BS1 5RR

What: The UK-based classical, ghazal and world music singer, songwriter and composer headlines a concert where she will show off her remarkable range in the Indian musical genres. She is accompanied by Sunil Jadhav (keyboard) and Alok Verma (tabla).

MUMBAI MASALA

When: Saturday June 18 – Sunday August 28

Where: Proud City, 1 Mark Lane, Opposite Fenchurch Street Station, London EC3R 7AH

What: Spicy new immersive Bollywood musical experience, featuring hip shaking dances, heart breaking romance, hilarious comedy, and delectable cuisine.

SHAAN: LOVE – IN CONCERT

When: Saturday June 18 and Sunday June 19

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES; and De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU

What: The popular Indian singing star returns to the UK for two exclusive shows, where he will perform his biggest hits and great classics.

SAMARPAN MAHOTSAV

When: Saturday June 18

Where: Arena Theatre, Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1SE

What: An enchanting evening of Indian classical dance featuring talented British Asian performers, which has been curated by leading company Jaivant Patel Dance.

JUBIN NAUTIYAL

When: Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26

Where: Morningside Arena, 31 Charter Street, Leicester LE1 3UD; and OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA.

What: The popular singer delivers a hit-filled concert with a full live band.

USTAD SHAHID PARVEZ KHAN

When: Friday July 1 and Saturday July 2

Where: St George’s Bristol, Great George Street, Bristol BS1 5RR; and Kings Place 90 York Way, London N1 9AG

What: The globally acclaimed sitar maestro embarks on a UK tour. Accompanied by Sanju Sahai on tabla, he will deliver a culturally rich concert. Check website for further tour dates.

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday September 4

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

THE FATHER AND THE ASSASSIN

When: Until Saturday June 18

Where: Olivier Theatre, National Theatre, Upper Ground, London SE1 9PX

What: The new play by Anupama Chandrasekhar follows the real-life story of Nathuram Godse over 30 years during India’s fight for independence, from being a devout follower of Mahatma Gandhi to assassinating him.

LOTUS BEAUTY

When: Until Saturday June 18

Where: Hampstead Theatre, Eton Avenue, London NW3 3EU

What: Salon set comedy-drama written by Satinder Chohan and directed by Pooja Ghai, which follows the intertwined lives of five multigenerational women and looks at the power of community.

MRS KAPOOR’S DAUGHTER’S WEDDING (REBOOT)

When: Saturday June 11

Where: The Alexandra, Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS

What: The acclaimed stage comedy continues the tour of its reboot and invites audiences into an Asian household preparing for a wedding, but this time with social distancing, Zoom events and adapting to the new normal.

UK MARATHI NATYAMAHOTSAV

When: Sunday June 19

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Two Marathi language plays will be staged in one day. Tu Mhanshil Tasa, which revolves around a married couple, will be staged at 12.05pm. Sarkha Kahitari Hotay, which is a comedy about a fearful man, is staged at 4.30pm.

COMEDY

BRING THE LAUGHTER

When: Tuesday June 12

Where: Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LJ

What: Laughter-filled comedy show featuring stand-up talents Tommy Sandhu, Tez Ilyas, Anuvab Pal and Nabil Abdulrashid.

ROMESH RANGANATHAN – THE CYNIC’S MIXTAPE

When: Tuesday June 14 – Wednesday June 15

Where: Leeds Grand Theatre, 46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

What: The standup comedian delivers a brutally honest laughter-filled show about all the things he finds unacceptable, including why trying to save the environment is a scam and why none of us are truly free. Check website for further tour dates.

THE MUSLIMS ARE COMING

When: Friday June 17

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: The halal-arious comedy show continues its tour with top stand-up talents Tez Ilyas, Eshaan Akbar, Nabil Abdulrashid and Kae Kurd.

CLASSES

FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES

When: Wednesdays June 8, 15, 22, 29 and Thursdays June 9, 16, 23, 30

Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE

What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on first come first serve basis.

FULL DAY INDIAN VEGETARIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday June 11

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of Indian dishes, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour.

SRI LANKAN COOKERY CLASS

When: Thursday June 16

Where: Holdspace Wynford Hall, Risinghill Street, London N19SY

What: Chef Jahan will teach delicious, authentic Sri Lankan dishes followed by a sit-down meal, with a fun, laid-back homestyle experience.

