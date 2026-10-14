London-educated Unnati Shukla launches luxury fashion label FOSSAE in Mumbai

London-educated entrepreneur Unnati Shukla has entered India's luxury fashion market with the launch of FOSSAE, a contemporary womenswear label combining sophisticated design, precision tailoring and traditional craftsmanship.

The brand was unveiled at an exclusive gathering in Mumbai, attended by actress and fashion personality Shibani Dandekar, alongside prominent figures from the fashion and lifestyle industry.

Unnati, daughter of prominent business and political personality Rakesh K Shukla, brings an international perspective to her new venture, having studied Luxury Business Management in London. Her exposure to the global luxury sector helped shape her understanding of how design, craftsmanship and brand identity contribute to building a successful fashion house.

FOSSAE Launch Eastern Eye

Unnati with father Rakesh K Shukla Eastern Eye

FOSSAE Launch Eastern Eye

FOSSAE's inaugural collection, Ebony & Ivory, features eight distinctive designs exploring the timeless contrast between black and white. Combining structured silhouettes with softer, flowing forms, the collection places particular emphasis on tailoring, texture and understated elegance.

Speaking about her vision, Unnati said the brand was conceived to bring together thoughtful design, craftsmanship and the wider experience of luxury.

She described the debut collection as the beginning of a broader journey, aimed at creating distinctive pieces for women who regard fashion as an expression of individuality and confidence.

FOSSAE Launch Eastern Eye

Beyond its commercial ambitions, FOSSAE has also committed to supporting India's tribal artisan communities, recognising their traditional skills and promoting the preservation of the country's rich craft heritage.

For Rakesh K Shukla, the launch marks an important milestone in his daughter's entrepreneurial journey, as she establishes her own identity in the competitive luxury fashion industry.

With her London education, international outlook and emphasis on Indian craftsmanship, Unnati hopes to position FOSSAE as a distinctive new name in contemporary luxury womenswear.