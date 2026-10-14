Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

London-educated Unnati Shukla launches luxury fashion label FOSSAE in Mumbai

The young entrepreneur unveiled her debut collection, Ebony & Ivory, at an exclusive event attended by Shibani Dandekar and leading figures from the fashion industry.

London-educated Unnati Shukla launches luxury fashion label FOSSAE in Mumbai

Unnati Shukla

Eastern Eye
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaOct 14, 2026

London-educated entrepreneur Unnati Shukla has entered India's luxury fashion market with the launch of FOSSAE, a contemporary womenswear label combining sophisticated design, precision tailoring and traditional craftsmanship.

The brand was unveiled at an exclusive gathering in Mumbai, attended by actress and fashion personality Shibani Dandekar, alongside prominent figures from the fashion and lifestyle industry.

Unnati, daughter of prominent business and political personality Rakesh K Shukla, brings an international perspective to her new venture, having studied Luxury Business Management in London. Her exposure to the global luxury sector helped shape her understanding of how design, craftsmanship and brand identity contribute to building a successful fashion house.

FOSSAE LaunchEastern Eye

Unnati with father Rakesh K ShuklaEastern Eye

FOSSAE LaunchEastern Eye

FOSSAE's inaugural collection, Ebony & Ivory, features eight distinctive designs exploring the timeless contrast between black and white. Combining structured silhouettes with softer, flowing forms, the collection places particular emphasis on tailoring, texture and understated elegance.

Speaking about her vision, Unnati said the brand was conceived to bring together thoughtful design, craftsmanship and the wider experience of luxury.

She described the debut collection as the beginning of a broader journey, aimed at creating distinctive pieces for women who regard fashion as an expression of individuality and confidence.

FOSSAE LaunchEastern Eye

Beyond its commercial ambitions, FOSSAE has also committed to supporting India's tribal artisan communities, recognising their traditional skills and promoting the preservation of the country's rich craft heritage.

For Rakesh K Shukla, the launch marks an important milestone in his daughter's entrepreneurial journey, as she establishes her own identity in the competitive luxury fashion industry.

With her London education, international outlook and emphasis on Indian craftsmanship, Unnati hopes to position FOSSAE as a distinctive new name in contemporary luxury womenswear.

luxury fashionunnati shuklafossae luxury fashion labelunnati shukla fashion designer
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?
Fitness

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?

Neha Nagar
Lifestyle

Neha Nagar: The creator bringing clarity, confidence and power to money conversations

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

queen elizabeth ii
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

More For You

Who is Syra Kanwar? Meet the Apollo Tyres heiress representing India at Le Bal

Syra Kanwar is set to represent India at one of Paris’ most exclusive social events

Instagram/ hellomagindia

Who is Syra Kanwar? Meet the Apollo Tyres heiress representing India at Le Bal

Highlights

  • Syra Kanwar, 20, is the only Indian debutante selected for Le Bal des Débutantes 2026 in Paris.
  • She is the daughter of Apollo Tyres magnate Neeraj Kanwar and Simran Kanwar.
  • The Barnard College student will wear a custom Georges Hobeika gown inspired by Indian couture.
  • Her elder brother Jai Kanwar will be her official cavalier for the evening.

Syra Kanwar is set to represent India at one of Paris’ most exclusive social events when she makes her debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in November 2026.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of Apollo Tyres magnate Neeraj Kanwar and Simran Kanwar. Based in London with her family, Syra is currently studying Economics and Mathematics at Barnard College.

Keep ReadingShow less