Gujarati student builds Indian cultural hub at University of East London

What began as a small gathering of 20 Indian students in 2017 has grown into one of the University of East London’s (UEL) most vibrant and influential student societies, thanks to the vision of Gujarati student Darshan Dabhi.
Dabhi, who arrived in the UK from Gujarat as an international student, founded the UEL Indian Society with the aim of creating a "home away from home" for fellow Indians studying far from their roots. Today, the society unites more than 400 members and is celebrated for its dynamic calendar of events — from traditional Diwali and Holi celebrations to Garba nights and cultural workshops.
The society’s efforts were recently recognised on a national level, winning the NISAU Achievers Award 2024, which honours excellence and contribution within the Indian student community in the UK.
Among its standout moments, the society drew a crowd of over 400 for a special event featuring Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan — a major milestone for the university and a proud occasion for London’s Indian diaspora.
Dabhi’s journey — from a newcomer navigating life in a new country to the founder of an award-winning student organisation — is a testament to the growing impact of the Indian and Gujarati communities abroad. His legacy continues to shape student life at UEL and inspire young Indians across the UK.