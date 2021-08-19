Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401

CRICKET

Uncertainty hangs over New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan

Tom Latham of New Zealand (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

NEW Zealand will go ahead with its tour of Pakistan subject to clearance from security consultant Reg Dickason after some Kiwi players expressed concerns about touring the country following the Taliban’s takeover of neighbouring Afghanistan.

New Zealand are due to reach Islamabad on September 11 to play three ODIs and five T20 internationals in Rawalpindi and Lahore until October 3.

However, New Zealand Cricket officials have now commissioned international security consultant and expert Reg Dickason to visit Pakistan later this week to carry out a thorough security and Covid-19 assessment before advising them whether they should send their team to Pakistan.

“Dickason has been on regular visits to Pakistan to carry out security and other cricket related assessments for the International Cricket Council and other boards in recent years, so we are confident there is no one better than him to give a compressive report on the security situation in the region following the events in Afghanistan,” an official source in the Pakistan Cricket Board, said.

New Zealand are already set to field a depleted team with some of their leading players, including captain Kane Williamson, not coming due to their IPL commitments.

Williamson and senior players like Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Siefert, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchel Santner have skipped the tour because of their commitments in the T20 event, while others like Tim Southee and Devon Conway are also unavailable for the Pakistan tour.

New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday (18) that the players would have the right to withdraw from the tour if they felt uneasy about touring Pakistan even if the tour went ahead on the advice of Dickason and other assessments.

New Zealand will be captained by senior batsman Tom Latham during the tour, which will be their first to the country since 2003.

NZ Cricket also has sent one of their officials and a security consultant to Bangladesh for a reconnaissance visit as their team first visits Bangladesh and then flies to Pakistan.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
England recall Malan as Sibley dropped for 3rd Test against India
HEADLINE STORY
When Kohli told team to give England ‘hell’ at Lord’s
Sports
Mohammed Siraj: India’s pace sensation
CRICKET
Yorkshire receive probe findings into Rafiq racism allegations
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli elated after ‘late Independence Day’ win over England
Sports
Sri Lanka ‘ready’ to host Afghan-Pakistan T20 series
CRICKET
India-Pakistan set for October 24 clash in T20 World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
Bowlers shine as India thrash England to take series lead
Sports
Former India cricket hope Chand moves to US
Sports
India sense victory after Shami and Bumrah heroics
Sports
Moeen says new ball the key to second Test against India
CRICKET
England in control despite Pujara-Rahane defensive masterclass
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Uncertainty hangs over New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with Bangladesh, India
UK will double humanitarian aid to Afghanistan this year
Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill starrer Kya Meri Sonam Gupta…
‘Too few south Asian faces in TV adverts’
Sri Lanka raises rates as rupee falls to record low