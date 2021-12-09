Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

HEADLINE STORY

UN urges full reopening of South Asia schools amid learning loss

(Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

India and its neighbours should fully reopen schools to address the interrupted education of more than 400 million children whose classrooms were shut by the coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF said on Thursday (9), with a top official warning the consequences could last decades.

Schools in Bangladesh were closed for almost 18 months, one of the longest closures in the world, the UN children’s agency said, while schools in other South Asian countries were shut for an average of 31.5 weeks between March 2020 and August this year.

“This happened in a region where there were no strong conditions for remote learning,” George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF’s regional director for South Asia, told AFP.

“Access to internet and devices was very uneven. And we see a severe learning deficiency, especially among poor communities and girls — because often boys are more trusted with technology.”

One study in India, cited in the report, showed that the proportion of grade 3 children who could read a grade 1 level text fell from around 42 percent in 2018 to just 24 per cent in 2020.

Being out of school also led to students experiencing psychosocial distress, poor mental health and increased risk of violence. Girls were at a high risk of early marriage.

The UNICEF report called on governments in South Asia to safely resume in-person learning and ensure that students catch up, as well as improving connectivity.

“The cost of inaction would be a weaker labour force in a few years, it is going to show,” said Laryea-Adjei. “The consequences will be long term.”

According to a UNESCO database, schools in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan remain only partially open, while those in Pakistan and Sri Lanka are fully open.

The report also warned that child mortality is projected to rise as pandemic disruptions to health services have left millions of children without lifesaving vaccines.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Dozens of Pakistani Taliban members freed as truce holds
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli loses ODI captaincy, Rohit named India’s white-ball skipper
News
Indian farmers end year-long mass protests against Modi reforms
News
EXCLUSIVE: As the Omicron variant spreads, front line doctors warn of the WORST HEALTH CRISIS…
News
Omicron surge: Johnson announces home-working, Covid passports in England
INDIA
Bipin Rawat: a soldier’s general
News
UK’s Johnson says sorry, orders probe into aides’ alleged lockdown party
INDIA
India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas crowned top global Asian celebrity for 2021
HEADLINE STORY
20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for political murder
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
HEADLINE STORY
Asian cricketers feel like ‘outsiders’ in English game
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Dangerous predator’ accused of targeting 2000 victims for sex images
First look image for Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To…
Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal; shares first pictures from their…
Jai Bhim and Shershaah top the 2021 IMDb list of…
SS Rajamouli on comparison between RRR and Baahubali: Bank on…
Jacqueline Fernandez appears before probing agency for the second consecutive…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE