Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK’s first openly gay judge to review impact of historic ban on LGBT military personnel

The review is launched as part of the Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan

Image for representational purpose only (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Lord Etherton, the UK’s first openly gay judge, will head an independent review into the impact of the historic ban on LGBT military personnel had on veterans.

The review will help the government understand the experience of LGBT veterans, who served between 1967 and 2000, including how being discharged from the military because of their sexuality affected their lives.

Previously, it was illegal to be gay in the British military and those who were perceived to be homosexual were dismissed or forced to leave the military, the BBC reported.

More than 5,000 people in the armed forces are believed to be affected because of the law that existed at the time and many veterans still have the conviction on their criminal records.

The actions meant some veterans were deprived of their income and the impact has lingered to date.

The review, launched as part of the Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan, is expected to begin next week and Lord Etherton will be asked to recommend ways to address financial and other impacts on the affected people.

The former judge said the review will provide an opportunity for veterans across the country who were affected by the pre-2000 ban on homosexuality to share their testimonies in a safe environment.

“This will allow me to make measured recommendations as to how the government can meet their commitment to ensuring that all veterans’ experiences are understood and valued,” he said.

Several veterans and charities had campaigned for such a review.

Fighting with Pride’s chief executive officers Caroline Paige and Craig Jones welcomed the announcement, saying it brought hope to those veterans who served at a time when they were unwelcome.

“They have faced immense challenges in their lives as a consequence of the ban and today’s announcement brings hope for a better future,” they said in a joint statement.

Former Royal Air Force medic David Bonney, who had been jailed in 1995 for his “homosexual conduct” told the BBC that he hoped the review would be carried out quickly.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Why this Indian American neurosurgeon almost changed his name to Steve from Sanjay
HEADLINE STORY
ECB appoints Muslim inclusion adviser post racism scandal
News
Despite its roots in India, yoga is pretty much whitewashed: 91% of British yoga practitioners…
News
Number of women having an abortion reaches record high in England and Wales amid economic…
News
Everyone living in the UK must have free access to healthcare to help prevent another…
News
Who is Dr Aarti Prabhakar, nominated Joe Biden’s top science advisor?
News
UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1%, set to top 11 %…
News
UK to bring in new Bill of Rights to sidestep Europe’s human rights…
News
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi opens up on bullying experience as kid: ‘I was…
News
Bias at workplace hampers the growth of Black and Asian Asian employees: Survey
News
Florida woman arrested on hate crime charges for pepper-spraying Asian women in New…
INDIA
Former Zivame CEO Amisha Jain to head Levi Strauss’ South Asia and Africa…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Twitterati mocks Justin Timberlake over awkward dance moves
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to follow Timothee Chalamet’s…
Have you seen Amitabh Bachchan’s doppelganger from Pakistan? Steve McCurry…
Pankaj Tripathi: I’m not in favour of my dialogues being…
Why this Indian American neurosurgeon almost changed his name to…
UK’s first openly gay judge to review impact of historic…