  • Saturday, April 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Ukraine summit: India says open to ideas that can achieve peace

The conference is set to be held at Burgenstock resort near Luzern in Switzerland on June 15-16.

FILE PHOTO: Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA said that it remains open to all ideas that could help achieve early restoration of peace in Ukraine. This week, the Switzerland government announced plans to host a high-level summit on Ukraine.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has been consistently pressing for resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.

The Swiss government on Wednesday (10) said it will host the international summit in June to help bring peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war.

“We have consistently maintained that we encourage a negotiated settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” Jaiswal said when asked about the announcement by Switzerland.

“In this spirit, we have also participated in several mechanisms under Ukraine’s peace formula including the Copenhagen format,” he said.

“We remain open to exploring all ideas that could help achieve early restoration of peace,” Jaiswal said.

The conference is set to be held at Burgenstock resort near Luzern on June 15-16.

Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put forward a 10-point “peace plan” for ending the conflict that included punishing those responsible for the war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from Ukraine, and restoring his country’s territorial integrity.

Under the plan, he also called for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

In May last year, prime minister Narendra Modi held in-person talks with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

In the talks, Modi conveyed to the Ukranian leader that India will do whatever is possible to find a solution to the conflict.

Asked about reports of slashing of Indian staffers in the Canadian high commission in Delhi, Jaiswal did not give a direct reply.

“It is an administrative matter and you must speak to the Canadian side on what is the reason behind it. As we understand, their visa processing is normal,” he said.

(PTI)

Related Stories

INDIA
India relocates consulate staff due to escalating tensions in Myanmar
News
‘India ramped up China border infrastructure budget after Modi took office’
News
India elections 2024: What we learned this week
News
Resolution in US Congress condemns hate crimes targeting Hindus
INDIA
Indian voters prefer strong leadership, study reveals
News
India ranks 10th in global cybercrime, finds study
INDIA
Asian scientist leads NASA’s mission during solar eclipse
News
Trudeau raises Nijjar’s killing in election interference inquiry
News
Indian B-school among world’s top 25 for management studies: QS Rankings
INDIA
‘Looking forward to meeting Modi’: Musk confirms India visit
News
India wins big at UN, Jagjit Pavadia re-elected to key drug control board
News
Come to India to see the future: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW