Goyal on FTA: Comments by new Labour government ‘encouraging’

The Indian industry is demanding greater access for its skilled professionals from sectors like IT and healthcare

FILE PHOTO: Piyush Goyal addresses the gathering on the first day of the three-day B20 Summit in New Delhi on August 25, 2023. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday (10) said both India and the UK are committed to the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

He said that the initial comments made by the new UK government are “very” encouraging.

“The Labour party is deeply committed as is the Modi government (for the FTA),” he told reporters.

Britain’s newly-elected prime minister Keir Starmer spoke to prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (6) and said he stood ready to conclude an FTA that worked for both sides.

The two leaders agreed to work towards the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK FTA.

The India-UK talks for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) began in January 2022. The 14th round of talks stalled as the two nations stepped into their general election cycles.

In an FTA, two or more trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they also ease norms to promote and facilitate trade in services and investments.

There are pending issues in both the goods and services sectors.

The Indian industry is demanding greater access for its skilled professionals from sectors like IT and healthcare in the UK market, besides market access for several goods at nil customs duty.

On the other hand, the UK is seeking a significant cut in import duties on goods such as scotch whiskey, electric vehicles, lamb meat, chocolates and certain confectionary items.

Britain is also looking for more opportunities for UK services in Indian markets in segments like telecommunications, legal and financial services (banking and insurance).

The two countries are also negotiating a bilateral investment treaty (BIT).

There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which include goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights.

The bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to $21.34 billion in 2023-24 from $20.36bn in 2022-23.

The Labour party’s election manifesto for the recent polls also committed to clinching the deal.

(PTI)

