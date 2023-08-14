Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden

Sweden’s national security advisor reiterated the increased threats to the Scandinavian nation

People hold copies of the Quran during a protest outside the Swedish Consulate on July 30, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey after leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, Rasmus Paludan, burnt copies of the Quran in Stockholm and Copenhagen. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN on Sunday (13) warned citizens going to Sweden of possible terrorist attacks following Qu’ran burnings by anti-Islam activists that have outraged Muslims.



In updated travel advice, Britain’s Foreign Office said Swedish authorities had successfully disrupted some planned attacks and made arrests.



“You should be vigilant at this time,” it said, adding that “terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden” with places visited by foreigners potential targets.



In a statement acknowledging Britain’s changed travel advice, Sweden’s National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm reiterated the increased threats to Sweden since the burnings.



Landerholm said the storming of Sweden’s embassy in Iraq on July 19, an attempted attack on its embassy in Lebanon on August 9, and also the August 1 shooting of an employee at a Swedish consulate in Turkey contributed to the risk assessment.



Qu’ran burnings are permitted in Sweden under free speech rules but Muslims see burning of their holy book as blasphemy.



The US government has also warned of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden in its travel advice.



(Reuters)