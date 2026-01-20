UK prepares tougher checks for visitors and longer waits for settlement

US travellers will need prior approval before flying to or transiting through the UK from January 8, 2026.

Settlement rules are set to become tougher, with longer qualifying periods under proposed reforms.

The shift signals closer scrutiny of both visitors and long term migrants.

Travelling to the UK or planning to build a life there is set to look very different from 2026, as the government moves to tighten controls at both the border and settlement stages. New entry checks for short term visitors are being rolled out at the same time as wide ranging reforms to how migrants qualify for permanent residence.

From January 8, 2026, most US citizens will need prior digital permission before travelling to the UK, even if they are only changing planes. The new system, known as the UK electronic travel authorisation, or ETA, ends decades of visa free, last minute travel for Americans.

Under the rules, US passport holders must apply online before boarding a flight if they are visiting for tourism, work, business meetings or passing through a UK airport. The requirement also applies to travellers from nearly 50 other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Australia and Brazil.



The ETA works in a similar way to the US ESTA system. Travellers submit basic details online, and once approved, the authorisation is digitally linked to their passport. It allows multiple trips to all parts of the UK for two years, or until the passport expires. Each application costs £16 (£12; $22), including for children.

Transit passengers face some of the biggest changes. Travellers staying airside without passing border control do not need an ETA. But anyone leaving the terminal, collecting and rechecking luggage, staying overnight or flying the next day will require approval in advance. The UK government has advised travellers to confirm requirements with their airline if unsure.

A short grace period will run until February 25, 2026, after which airlines must deny boarding to passengers without a valid ETA, even if the UK is only a stopover.

Visiting to settling, the bar rises

While entry rules are tightening for short stays, the path to long term settlement is also under review. According to the UK Home Office, settlement means having no time limit on staying in the UK and being ordinarily resident, allowing a person to live, work and access public funds without immigration restrictions.

At present, settlement, formally known as indefinite leave to remain, is typically available after five years of continuous lawful residence on eligible visas. Working professionals on routes such as the skilled worker visa, and families of settled residents, have historically followed this path.

Students, however, are not automatically on a settlement track. Even the graduate route, which allows work after completing studies, does not count towards settlement on its own. Students are required to switch into other visas, such as skilled worker, global talent or family based routes, to qualify over time.

There are faster options for a small group. Global talent and innovator founder visa holders may qualify in three years if they can demonstrate significant economic or social contribution. For others who do not fit standard categories, a long residence route allows settlement after ten years of lawful stay.

Proposed reforms could stretch timelines

The government is now consulting on changes that could significantly extend how long most migrants must wait. Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has proposed making the ten year route the default for settlement, replacing the current five year standard for many applicants.

Under the proposals, earlier settlement would depend on factors such as higher income, skilled employment, strong English language ability and long term contribution to the UK economy or society. Some migrants could face waits of up to 15 years, depending on their circumstances. Higher English language requirements, minimum income thresholds spread over several years and stricter assessments of conduct are also being considered.

Certain groups, including those protected under the EU settlement scheme, are expected to remain exempt. The government has said the reforms are not yet legally binding, with public consultation under way and possible implementation from April 2026.

Together, the ETA rollout and settlement overhaul point to a broader shift. Whether arriving for a short visit or aiming to stay for good, travellers and migrants are likely to face more checks, more paperwork and longer timelines before they can call the UK home.