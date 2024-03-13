  • Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

New scheme to pay failed asylum seekers to move to Rwanda

The plan will be open to anyone whose asylum claim has been rejected by the UK. They will be allowed to legally work in Rwanda.

File photo of migrants being brought ashore after being picked up in the English Channel by a Border Force vessel on November 16, 2023 in Dover, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Failed asylum seekers will be offered up to £3,000 to move to Rwanda under a new voluntary scheme, The Times reports.

The plan will be open to anyone whose asylum claim has been rejected by the UK. It is different from an existing voluntary returns scheme, where failed asylum seekers receive cash to return to their home country.

The new plan will focus on those who cannot return to their home countries.

The government is already trying to implement a separate scheme under which people deemed to have arrived illegally in the UK would be deported to Rwanda.

That plan had been blocked by the courts, which raised concerns about Rwanda’s safety.

In order to overcome those objections, the government is currently trying to pass its Safety of Rwanda Bill, which would deem the East African country to be a safe place.

The bill recently faced opposition from the upper house of parliament which demanded greater protections to be introduced before deportation flights can take off.

However, this new arrangement would be voluntary and therefore not dependent on the bill being approved by Parliament, BBC reports.

A Home Office spokesman told BBC that they are exploring voluntary relocations to Rwanda for those who have no right to be in the UK.

Failed asylum seekers who choose to be relocated would be allowed to legally work in Rwanda and get additional support upon arrival.

The scheme will also be opened up to other people with no right to remain in the UK, and foreign criminals.

Labour’s shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock has criticised the proposed scheme. He said the present government has realised that its Rwanda scheme is not going to succeed, so they are paying people to go there.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sunak pays tribute as government moves to overturn Post Office convictions
News
Trump, Biden clinch nominations for US presidential election
News
Surging abuse in UK care jobs shatters migrants’ dreams
HEADLINE STORY
Dev Patel emotional as ‘Monkey Man’ gets standing ovation at SXSW film festival
News
Pakistan cabinet tasked with ending economic crisis
HEADLINE STORY
Comment: Politicising counter-extremism puts us all at risk
News
Anderson’s defection to Reform UK a setback to Tories
News
Medical devices can be prone to racial biases: Report
News
Integration in Britain is failing, says Baroness Falkner
News
India bank ordered to publish anonymous election bond data
News
UK pledges extra cash for Muslims’ security
News
Asif Ali Zardari sworn in as Pakistan President
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW