UK to host world’s first AI summit later this year

The summit aims to facilitate the establishment of a unified approach among nations to mitigate the potentially catastrophic risks associated with the technology

“AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure,” British prime minister Rishi Sunak said (Image Credit: Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday (07) that Britain will be hosting the world’s first summit on artificial intelligence later this year.

The summit aims to facilitate the establishment of a unified approach among nations to mitigate the potentially catastrophic risks associated with the technology, while also harnessing its vast potential.

“AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure,” Sunak said in Washington ahead of White House talks with US President Joe Biden on Thursday(08).

“Time and time again throughout history, we have invented paradigm-shifting new technologies and we have harnessed them for the good of humanity. That is what we must do again.”

According to Sunak’s spokesperson, the upcoming summit, scheduled for the autumn, will bring together “like-minded countries” to develop a regulatory strategy in response to artificial intelligence.

This initiative follows a recent G7 call for action in Japan.

The spokesperson refuted claims that the summit was intended as a countermeasure against attempts by countries like China and Russia to exploit AI for authoritarian purposes.

However, it should be noted that while post-Brexit Britain aims to establish a global AI regulator in the future, the US and the European Union have already commenced their own direct discussions concerning the rapidly advancing technology.

Sunak denied that the UK risked being squeezed out.

“I think we should have confidence in our country being a leader when it comes to AI because that’s what the facts demonstrate,” he told the BBC in Washington.

“If you look at the number of companies, the amount invested, the quality of our research, other than the US, there’s no other democratic country that has that strength in AI.”

Despite the notable age difference between Sunak, 43, and Biden, 80, Sunak dismissed suggestions that the US president was disconnected from the advancements in technology. This response came after a UK advisor raised concerns that artificial intelligence could pose an existential threat to humanity within a span of two years.

“Well actually, we discussed artificial intelligence when we were in Japan together with the president (at the G7) and I know he is also aware of the challenges and opportunities that it poses,” Sunak told Britain’s TalkTV ahead of their summit.

“But also I know the president is thinking about the threats that our countries face into the future and making sure that we work together to protect our countries against them,” he said, indicating US support for the upcoming UK summit.

(AFP)