Teachers to receive up to £6,000 incentive for vital subjects

A shot of secondary school students in Gateshead, England, with their teacher in a science class, discussing their work. (Photo credit: iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

In a bid to bolster the recruitment and retention of teachers in crucial subjects, the Department for Education of the United Kingdom (UK) has announced a new incentive scheme offering up to £6,000 to educators for vital subjects.

From September, teachers specialising in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), construction, and early years education will be eligible for additional incentives, the government announced on Tuesday (April 23).

The move, backed by a £200 million investment, aims to bolster recruitment and retention efforts, ensuring schools and colleges can attract top-notch educators.

The move is part of the prime minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to make sure all young people have the skills they need to get good jobs that will help grow the economy.

It will also double the existing Levelling Up premium payments to school teachers of maths, physics, chemistry and computing.

The announcement comes ahead of the introduction of the Advanced British Standard – a new baccalaureate style post-16 qualification which is set to bring together the best of technical and academic education.

At the heart of the proposals for the Advanced British Standard are an increase in teaching time of around 200 hours over the course of the qualification, greater breadth and choice of subjects for young people and a core focus on maths and English.

“By offering incentives of up to £6,000, we’re ensuring schools and colleges can support the recruitment and retention of dedicated teachers in high priority subjects and in the areas that need them most,” Education secretary Gillian Keegan said.

“A high-quality education relies on excellent teachers and this funding will help schools and colleges attract and retain the staff they need to equip our kids with the best possible start in life,” said Levelling Up minister Jacob Young.

The additional funding has received praise from the Association of Colleges, with chief executive David Hughes welcoming the move as crucial in addressing the pressing challenge of teacher recruitment, particularly in fields where industry experts command significantly higher salaries.