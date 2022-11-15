Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK reputation has taken a knock, admits Rishi Sunak

He admitted there are “difficult decisions” to be made to get the economy back on track, but he is “prepared to do difficult things”.

Rishi Sunak (Photo by SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The UK’s international reputation has taken “a bit of a knock” this year, Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, as he vowed to restore economic stability.

In an interview with the BBC in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Sunak said tax rises and spending cuts in Thursday’s Autumn Statement were needed to reduce rising inflation and UK public debt. But he promised the decisions would be taken in a “fair” way, and everyone would benefit from reduced debt levels.

“Obviously our international reputation took a bit of a knock as a result of some of the things that happened more recently,” he told the BBC.

“Even though the situation is difficult…we will make those decisions balancing everything we have to. People can see that yes, the approach we’ve taken is fair, and yes the approach we’ve taken is compassionate when considered in the round. Taking a step back, the number one challenge we face is inflation. It’s important that we get a grip on that. It’s important we limit the increase in mortgage rates that people are experiencing,” he said.

While admitting mistakes were made in recent months under his predecessor Liz Truss, he refused to apologise for the economic turmoil caused by the Conservative Party-led government. “What I want to do now is fix them,” he told ‘Sky News’ when repeatedly asked to apologise for the disastrous mini-budget dubbed “Trussonomics”.

He admitted there are “difficult decisions” to be made to get the economy back on track, but he is “prepared to do difficult things”. He added: “I spent the summer talking about the challenges that our country faces, talking about what I thought was required to grapple with those and fix them to build a foundation which we could provide jobs and growth and prosperity for people over time.

“So I think that people know where I stand on all of these issues. And now that I’m Prime Minister, I’m going to make sure that we deliver on that.”

He said since he took over the reins, there is now “much more stability in the UK’s financial position in terms of what the UK is paying to borrow money and what’s happened to the pound”.

Sunak is at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, where he focussed his speech on attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin for causing global economic turmoil with the conflict with Ukraine. He also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit, the first meeting of the duo since he took charge at 10 Downing Street.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan, jailed for groping a minor boy, challenges conviction
HEADLINE STORY
For twin World Cup-winner Adil Rashid’s family, this is time for endless enjoyment: ‘We are…
News
Bolton pharmacist jailed for dangerous driving which ‘left family fearing for lives’
News
Watch: Rishi Sunak, Modi meet for first time at G20 Summit
HEALTH
Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study
News
Pay doesn’t reflect minority ethnic Britons’ academic success: Study
News
Rishi Sunak: Migrant deal with France will make a difference, more to do
News
Gruesome Delhi murder shocks India: Boyfriend kills live-in partner, chops of body in…
News
I will put my name in this month’s IPL auction: Adil Rashid
News
40 per cent of Londoners could default on their rent: Poll
News
Mukesh Ambani enters race to bid for English football club Liverpool: Report
News
T20 WC: ‘Big Match Stokes’ powers England to second title win, beat Pakistan…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW