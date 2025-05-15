Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Emergency plan to free recalled offenders sparks safety concerns

Mahmood said the change “buys us the time we need to introduce the sentencing that — alongside our record prison building plans — will end the crisis in our prisons for good.”

Shabana Mahmood

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said at a Downing Street press conference that the changes were necessary as male prisons in England and Wales are expected to run out of space by November. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 15, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THOUSANDS of criminals, including domestic abusers and sexual offenders recalled to prison for breaching licence conditions, will be released after 28 days under new emergency measures to manage the prison capacity crisis.

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said at a Downing Street press conference that the changes were necessary as male prisons in England and Wales are expected to run out of space by November. “That would lead to a total breakdown of law and order,” she said.

The policy applies to offenders originally sentenced to between one and four years. Terrorists and those assessed by the police, prison and probation services as high risk or those who have committed serious further offences will be excluded, The Times reported.

Mahmood said the change “buys us the time we need to introduce the sentencing that — alongside our record prison building plans — will end the crisis in our prisons for good.”

According to The Times, the number of prison spaces has dropped below 500, with jails operating at 99 per cent capacity. The Ministry of Justice said those being recalled for minor infractions, such as missing appointments or failing to notify changes in circumstances, are clogging up the system. Currently, 13,583 people — 15 per cent of the prison population — are in jail after recall, up from 100 in 1993.

Victims commissioner Baroness Newlove told The Times: “Victims will understandably feel unnerved and bewildered… reducing time served on recall can only place victims and the wider public at an unnecessary risk of harm.”

Domestic abuse commissioner Dame Nicole Jacobs said: “You are not sent to prison for four years if you do not pose significant danger… Re-releasing them back into the community after 28 days is simply unacceptable.”

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said Labour was “siding with criminals over the public” and should instead focus on the 17,000 people on remand and deporting the 10,350 foreign criminals in UK prisons.

Amy Rees, interim permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, said failure to enact the measures would be “intolerable” and could force courts to release dangerous offenders on bail due to lack of space.

The policy is expected to create 1,400 places and remain in place until the government’s wider sentencing reforms begin next spring. Construction on three new prisons will begin this year, adding 5,000 places, but the government still faces a projected shortfall of 9,500 by 2028.

prison crisisrecalled offendersshabana mahmoodearly releaseprison overcrowdingdomestic abuserspublic safetyministry of justicesentencing reformsrobert jenrickbaroness newlovedame nicole jacobsuk prisons

Related News

FCA-Reuters
Business

FCA confiscates over £305k from fraudsters

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR
Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR ready to clash on screen? Two biopics on Dadasaheb Phalke in the making

5 most iconic Eurovision performances
Entertainment

The 5 most iconic Eurovision performances of all time

Harvard's copy of Magna carta
UK

British scholars claim Harvard's copy of Magna carta is 'genuine'

More For You

UK region hit by tap water bacteria

Yorkshire Water said boiling tap water before consumption

iStock

‘Do not drink’ warning after bacteria found in tap supply in Yorkshire

A temporary 'do not drink' notice was issued to residents in parts of North Yorkshire this week following the detection of coliform bacteria in the local water supply, indicating possible contamination with human or animal waste.

Yorkshire Water advised nearly 200 postcodes across High Bentham, Low Bentham, and Burton in Lonsdale not to consume tap water unless it had been boiled, after routine testing identified above-average levels of coliforms. These bacteria are found in the digestive systems of humans and animals and can include strains such as E. coli. While coliforms themselves can cause gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhoea and stomach cramps, their presence may also indicate the risk of other harmful bacteria in the water system.

Keep ReadingShow less
RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The project is a collaboration between Wright and Newby Hall’s owners

Newby Hall

Newby Hall to debut Cornus display at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Newby Hall, the historic estate in North Yorkshire, is set to make its debut at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with a display featuring its National Plant Collection of Cornus, commonly known as flowering dogwoods.

The exhibit will showcase a variety of rare and striking Cornus trees and shrubs, highlighting the breadth and diversity of the collection. Designed by Newby Hall’s head gardener, Lawrence Wright, the woodland-themed display will be complemented by lush foliage and companion woodland planting to reflect the natural habitat of these ornamental plants.

Keep ReadingShow less
Spring heatwave

The Met Office predicts clear skies and continued sunshine

iStock

Spring heatwave set to stay in Birmingham and West Midlands

The unusually warm and sunny spring weather across Birmingham and the West Midlands is expected to continue into next week, according to the Met Office.

Dry and largely sunny conditions are forecast to persist through the remainder of this week and into the week beginning 20 May, with temperatures set to remain well above average for this time of year. In Birmingham, daytime temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 23°C over the weekend, with similar conditions forecast throughout next week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian landlords fined £20k for cramming students into unsafe London home

Mattresses on the floor in one of the bedrooms

Asian landlords fined £20k for cramming students into unsafe London home

Grant Williams

TWO brothers have been fined £20,000 and put on the ‘rogue landlord’ database after 15 people were found crammed inside a seven-bed property in north London.

Council officers also found smoke alarms covered with aluminium foil and fire doors missing after being tipped off by a neighbour.

Keep ReadingShow less
MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Guests at the MSMA Ruby Anniversary celebration at the House of Lords

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Mahesh Liloriya

The Madras State Medical Association UK (MSMA) commemorated its Ruby Anniversary with an elegant evening at the House of Lords, celebrating four decades of service, integration, and achievement in British healthcare.

The evening was graciously hosted by Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE DL, who welcomed attendees and reflected on the House of Lords’ unique role in British democracy. “Here, we win arguments not with slogans but with knowledge,” he remarked, praising the expertise of its members, including judges, scientists, military leaders—and medical professionals.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc