Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 14, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK police investigate after Mo Farah says he was child trafficking victim

The 39-year-old said he was brought to Britain from Djibouti at the age of nine.

British track athlete Mo Farah poses on the red carpet upon his arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022 in London on February 8, 2022. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON’s Metropolitan Police said it had opened an investigation after multiple Olympic and world champion athlete Mo Farah told a BBC documentary that he was a victim of child trafficking.

The 39-year-old said he was brought to Britain from Djibouti at the age of nine and was forced to do housework in exchange for food.

“Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding that no reports had yet been made directly to the police.

“Where offences are reported in the media which are deemed significant public interest and there is no cause to disbelieve then the Met can create a crime report.”

Farah said his name had been changed from Hussein Abdi Kahin in the fake travel documents used to fly him to Britain by a woman he had never met before.

Once he arrived in the UK, the woman took him to her home in Hounslow, west London, and tore apart a paper with the contact details of his relatives. Her family did not allow him to go to school until the age of 12.

“Deciding to speak out and making the film has been a difficult and emotional journey, as I didn’t fully understand what had happened to me,” Farah said about the documentary “The Real Mo Farah” in a post on Instagram.

“But, now that my twins have reached the aged I was when I came here, I felt it was the right time to ask these questions and discover more about my childhood.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
High cholesterol: Add this ‘tasty fruit’ to your diet today
News
Rishi Sunak says judge me on my record, not my wealth
HEADLINE STORY
Emmy nominations 2022: Here’s what you need to know about 4 South Asians who’ve received…
News
Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM; Nadhim Zahawi and…
News
‘The Kite Runner’ author Khaled Hosseini’s daughter comes out as transgender, he says ‘never been…
INDIA
Hindu decoration of 10 Downing Street! Anand Mahindra’s meme on UK’s politics amuses internet users
News
Priti Patel skips Home Affairs Committee hearing over Rwanda plan
News
Ancestral ties: India avidly watching British leadership race
News
UK PM Boris Johnson insists leaving with ‘head held high’
News
The eight contenders battling to replace Boris Johnson as next prime minister
News
Mo Farah: Would a child be deported if trafficked to the UK today?
News
UK economy rebounds despite soaring inflation
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK police investigate after Mo Farah says he was child…
High cholesterol: Add this ‘tasty fruit’ to your diet today
Virat Kohli meets his U-15 teammate Ravi Teja in UK:…
Kangana Ranaut starts filming for Emergency; reveals first look as…
Confirmed: Daniel Kaluuya to not return for Black Panther: Wakanda…
Over 100 hate crimes reported in London football stadiums in…