UK PM Johnson hails ‘thriving Living Bridge’ on India’s 76th Independence Day

The special 75th anniversary of Independence celebrations in the UK also includes the arrival of INS Tarangini at the West India Docks at Canary Wharf in east London, welcomed with an enthusiastic diaspora turnout on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Melvin Samuel

Prime Minister Boris Johnson led India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations in the UK on Monday with a throwback image from Sabarmati Ashram during his visit to Gujarat earlier this year.

Congratulations to the people of India on 75 years of independence, he said.

“During my recent visit to Gujarat and New Delhi, I saw for myself the thriving Living Bridge between our countries. I look forward to seeing these bonds go from strength to strength in the next 75 years, Johnson tweeted, along with an image of him paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad.

During the annual flag hoisting ceremony at the Indian High Commission in London, the Acting High Commissioner of India Sujit Ghosh read from President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

The traditional Independence Day celebrations included a rendition of the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana’ and patriotic songs and concluded with the distribution of certificates to the winners of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Quiz Competition. The Indian consulates around the UK have been similarly celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with a series of events and initiatives over the course of the year.

The special 75th anniversary of Independence celebrations in the UK also includes the arrival of INS Tarangini at the West India Docks at Canary Wharf in east London, welcomed with an enthusiastic diaspora turnout on Sunday. The Indian Navy tall sailing ship will be based at the Thames Quay until Thursday and play host to a special Independence Day celebration on Monday evening.

Resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, members of the Indian diaspora also unfurled a tricolour at a home in west London where Indian spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo lived in the 19th century.

Independence Day 2022 coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, a great freedom fighter, yogi, philosopher, poet & nationalist! On this occasion, taking the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to the building in Shepherd’s Bush, London where Sri Aurobindo lived in 1884-87, the Indian High Commission tweeted.

(PTI)