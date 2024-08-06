News

Right-wing extremists increase threats to UK Muslims: Report

Muslims in Britain have faced increased fear and threats due to this surge in right-wing activity, the report said.

Riot police clash with anti-migration protesters outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, on August 4, in Rotherham. (Photo: Getty Images)

A rise in extreme right-wing activity over the past week has resulted in a significant increase in threats and hate crimes against Muslims in the UK, according to a national monitoring group.

According to Tell Mama, there has been a fivefold increase in threats such as rape and death and a threefold increase in hate crime incidents since Monday, reported The Guardian.

Muslims in Britain have faced increased fear and threats due to this surge in right-wing activity. Tell Mama, which monitors anti-Muslim hate crimes, noted that ten mosques, including those in Southport, Liverpool, and Hartlepool, have experienced attacks or threats.

The data, collected from 26 July to 2 August, shows a significant rise compared to the same period last year. This includes both online and real-world incidents. Last year’s figures were already elevated due to hate crimes linked to the Israel-Gaza conflict, reported the newspaper.

Women wearing hijabs have reported threats on the streets, and many Muslims are now too scared to leave their homes.

Tell Mama‘s director, Iman Atta, linked the rise in incidents to misinformation spread by the far-right following the Southport attacks. “This led to far-right anti-Muslim hate marches across the UK and more hate online,” she said.

Atta emphasised that while people can have concerns about immigration, it does not justify vandalising mosques or threatening Muslim communities, reported The Guardian. She described the marches and violence as terrorising communities, leading to increased fear among Muslims.

The full data from Tell Mama will be released soon.

