UK launches new traineeship pilots in construction and rail sectors

THE British government on Monday(8) launched a new sector specific traineeship pilots in construction and rail to mark the start of National Apprenticeship Week 2021.







Apprenticeships provide people with the opportunity to earn and learn the skills needed to start an exciting career in a wide range of industries ranging from artificial intelligence, archaeology, data science, business management and banking, a statement said.

Employers across the country including BT, Amazon, Accenture and Metropolitan Police have pledged to offer thousands of apprenticeship opportunities.

As we build back better from the pandemic we need to make sure people are able to take advantage of the opportunities apprenticeships provide. Whether it’s the benefits to the individual – the chance to earn while you learn, opening up new career paths that can transform lives. Or the benefits to business giving access new talent from all backgrounds,” said apprenticeships and skills minister Gillian Keegan.







“This National Apprenticeship Week we should celebrate the apprentices up and down the country who have been stepping up throughout the pandemic to support the national effort.”

Recent figures show that 66 per cent of trainees get a job, take up an apprenticeship or go on to further study within six months of completing their programme.

The programmes last between six weeks and 12 months, and focus on developing vital employability skills, alongside additional English, maths and digital skills, combined with a work placement lasting a minimum of 70 hours.







Steve Radley, director of strategy and policy at CITB said: “With job opportunities currently growing faster in construction than in many other industries, this is the right time for industry, government, colleges and CITB to work together on practical solutions to bridge the gap between FE and work.”

Neil Robertson, chief executive at the National Skills Academy for Rail (NSAR), said: “The development and delivery of high quality traineeships will be a key entry point for members alongside, apprenticeships, T-Levels and Kickstart. The new Rail Traineeship gives employers more opportunities to create relevant, engaging and work relevant training, alongside quality partners.”

To support employers to take on more apprentices the government is offering up to £2,000 for each new apprentice they hire. The cash boost is available until March 2021. Employers can also now apply for a £1000 cash boost to help them take on new trainees, the statement further said.











