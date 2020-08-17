UK launches £3m India fund to tackle Covid-19, climate change

THE UK government launched a £3 million innovation challenge fund in India to support scientists in academia and industry to tackle global issues such as the Covid-19 and climate change on Monday (17).

The fund invites tech innovators with connections to the AI-Data cluster in Karnataka and the future mobility cluster in Maharashtra to submit research and development proposals for tackling Covid-19 or which promote a greener planet, the British high commission in New Delhi said in a statement.

At least 12 grants upto £250,000 are expected to be awarded.

Projects must be led by an Indian not-for-profit organisation and can either develop original ideas or adapt successful technologies, techniques or processes from other fields. The deadline to submit two-page concept notes is August 31.

Sir Philip Barton, the British high commissioner to India, said, “Both Covid-19 and climate change demonstrate that the most urgent challenges are global. Never has there been a greater need for academia, business and government to accelerate innovation, and for nations to collaborate to save lives and build a better future.”

These grants are part of a wider initiative under the tech partnership known as ‘Tech Clusters’, which will support the development of Indian tech clusters by breaking down barriers to growth, including building international links.

The initiative, as part of the UK Industrial strategy, builds on the Indian and British prime ministers’ commitment to bring together the best minds from both countries under the UK-India tech partnership.

“This fund aims to get behind the innovation heroes, whether they are working to battle the virus or the even greater looming global threat-climate change. We are proud to work with India, as twin world leaders in the development and adoption of emerging tech for the benefit of all,” said Karen McLuskie, head of the UK-India tech partnership at the British high commission, New Delhi.