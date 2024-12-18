Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Inflation reaches highest level since March

The BoE, which is set to decide on interest rates on Thursday, is unlikely to announce a cut after the December meeting.

Inflation

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Prices Index increased by 0.1 per cent in November compared to a 0.2 per cent decline in the same period last year. (Representational image: Getty)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 18, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

UK's inflation rose to 2.6 per cent in November, surpassing the Bank of England's (BoE) target of 2.0 per cent, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The figure, the highest since March, aligns with economists’ predictions in a Reuters poll.

The increase was broad-based but driven primarily by transport costs, including higher prices for petrol and car purchases. Smaller rises in airfares and the cost of eating out partly offset these pressures.

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) increased by 0.1 per cent in November compared to a 0.2 per cent decline in the same period last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported. Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, rose to 3.5 per cent in November from 3.3 per cent in October.

Martin Sartorius, principal economist at the Confederation of British Industry, said, "Another consecutive monthly rise in inflation, reaching its highest level since March, underscores the persistent price pressures within the UK economy."

Services inflation, a key indicator of domestically generated price pressures, remained steady at 5.0 per cent in November, unchanged from October. The BoE had predicted it would dip to 4.9 per cent, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a slight increase to 5.1 per cent.

The BoE, which is set to decide on interest rates on Thursday, is unlikely to announce a cut after the December meeting. The central bank had forecast a November inflation rate of 2.4 per cent in its projections six weeks ago.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, commented, "The further rebound in CPI inflation... could have been worse. But coming on the back of the stronger-than-expected rebound in wage growth in yesterday's release, there is almost no chance of the Bank of England delivering an early Christmas present with another interest rate cut tomorrow."

Sterling briefly edged down against the dollar following the release of the data.

The BoE, concerned about persistently strong wage growth, has indicated it will proceed cautiously with future rate cuts.

Economists have predicted that consumer price inflation could reach 3 per cent in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)

bank of englandoffice for national statisticsinflationuk inflation

Related News

More For You

Starmer’s immigration plan 'unlikely to cut net migration'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C) talks with guests at a business breakfast reception on December 17, 2024 in Tallinn, Estonia.

(Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Starmer’s immigration plan 'unlikely to cut net migration'

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer’s promise to reduce immigration by improving domestic workforce skills might not yield the desired results, according to government advisers.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has suggested that broader strategies are necessary for achieving substantial reductions in net migration, the Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Watchdog slams police for handling of anti-immigration riots

Thousands of people gather at a Anti Racism rally in Belfast city centre on August 10, 2024, following a week of disorder across the province.

(Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Watchdog slams police for handling of anti-immigration riots

POLICE underestimated "the rising tide of violence" that culminated in anti-immigration riots earlier this year and failed to mitigate against online misinformation which helped fuel it, a watchdog report said Wednesday (18).

Disorder erupted across England and Northern Ireland for more than a week in late July and early August after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England.

Keep ReadingShow less
R Ashwin

Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anil Kumble (619). (Photo: Getty Images)

R Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

INDIA's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career spanning over a decade.

The 38-year-old made the announcement after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
India-Sri-Lanka-Reuters

Sri Lanka's president Anura Kumara Dissanayake and India's prime minister Narendra Modi shake hands ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

India to supply LNG to Sri Lanka, connect power grids: Modi

INDIA plans to supply liquefied natural gas to Sri Lanka's power plants and will work on connecting the power grids of the two countries as well as lay a petroleum pipeline between the neighbours, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (16).

Modi was speaking at a joint press briefing with Sri Lanka’s president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in New Delhi.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sara Sharif

Sara was found dead in her bed in Woking, southwest of London, on August 10, 2023. (Photo: Surrey Police)

Father, stepmother jailed for life for murder of Sara Sharif

THE FATHER and stepmother of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in her home in August 2023, have been sentenced to life in prison.

Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 43, was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years, while her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, received a minimum term of 33 years.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications