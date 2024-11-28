UK and India eye closer defence ties as Indo-Pacific axis in focus

Minister and diplomat push for climate change and military co-operation

Catherine West and Rahul Roy-Chaudhury (left)

By: Eastern Eye

BRITAIN and India can share best practices as both countries move towards a cleaner climate, minister for the IndoPacific, Catherine West, has said.

Her comments followed her visit to India last week, as both countries discussed collaboration in climate, technology, health, education and development.

West was in New Delhi, which has been struggling with poor air quality in recent weeks. “When I visited India last week, everyone shared this enthusiasm for mutual collaboration and tackling global problems together. From exciting higher education opportunities to cooperation on clean power and climate change,” she said.

“My visit also coincided, of course, as people will have read in the papers, with the season where Delhi’s air quality is somewhat difficult to see others in front of you. But having come from a city in London where we have also had similar problems, there are lots of things we can do together to share best practice and move towards a cleaner climate,” the minister said.

As the world’s most populous country, India has a “unique opportunity” to help shift the dial and lead progress on climate and sustainable development, West said.

She was speaking on Monday (25) at the second annual Indo-Pacific Conference in London, where she made the keynote address. It was organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think-tank and jointly hosted by the High Commissions of India, Australia and Singapore.

West highlighted that both India and the UK share a “deep and enduring commitment” to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The UK is pleased to be co-leading the Maritime Security Pillar of India’s IndoPacific Oceans Initiative. And our naval interactions, following visits by Royal Navy ships and INS Tabar have established a firm basis for joint work in the region. There is significant potential for much closer defence collaboration over the coming years,” she said.

The conference explored the geostrategic and economic imperatives of engaging with the Indo-Pacific, ensuring collective security interests, and the challenges of climate change and environment security.

India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, said, “Our inaugural Indo-Pacific Conference last year underscored the growing resonance in the UK of this vital region’s significance to global security and growth.

“Developments since then have only further underlined the interdependence of the Indo Pacific and Euro Atlantic regions. Therefore, this year’s conference is, in our view, a timely opportunity to explore these linkages and consider our collective strengths and challenges.”

He added, “The conference gives us a further opportunity to emphasise that we share a vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, with mutually beneficial cooperation underpinned by international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. We see this dynamic region not as a theatre of rivalry, but as a potential super-connector for global cooperation,” he said.

Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, IISS senior fellow for south and central Asian defence, strategy and diplomacy, pointed out that the Indo-Pacific Conference has now been elevated to a ministerial-led “Track 1.5” policy-relevant event in London.

“Strong UK ministerial and official participation indicates the commitment of the new Sir Keir Starmer government to deepen partnerships with key countries of the Indo-Pacific region,” he said, referring to the UK prime minister.