Agencies aim to improve justice for ‘honour’-based abuse victims

JESS PHILLIPS MP, the minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, has called for multi-agency collaboration to deliver justice for victims of so-called ‘honour’-based abuse at an event this week.
Organised by agencies across the criminal justice system, the Birmingham event on Monday (17) aimed to strengthen collaboration between them to identify cases and improve justice outcomes for victims of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, forced marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM).
Phillips said, “There is no honour in ‘honour’-based abuse which is a serious crime and a human rights abuse – no one should have to experience it.
“This government will use every tool available to crack down on ‘honour’-based abuse as part of our mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.”
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and Home Office conducted the event.
Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor and national honourbased abuse lead for the CPS, highlighted the challenges faced by victims.
“Being the victim of abuse, violence or sexual assault is undoubtedly a harrowing experience, and when this abuse is ‘honour-based’, the challenges can often feel impossible to overcome,” she said.
Jess Phillips
Narwal, who won the Inspire award at last year’s GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards, added that prosecutors “will not hesitate to prosecute for these awful crimes when the legal requirements are met”.
She said the conference would help strengthen collective responses through consultation with third-sector organisations.
Chief constable Ivan Balhatchet, NPCC lead for honour-based abuse, strssed “perpetrators of abuse are enabled by silence”. He emphasised the importance of amplifying victim-survivors’ experiences, saying “policing needs to always do more to ensure officers understand and identify ‘honour’-based abuse early”.
Solicitor-general Lucy Rigby KC MP said, “Partners across the justice system are collaborating to work with the CPS to help them secure justice for victims.