UK homebuyers can now use mobile phones as identity proof

HM Land Registry on Friday (12) launched its first digital identity standard to provide a step-by-step list of requirements for conveyancers’ use of digital services to verify their client’s identity securely and conveniently online.







Following this, homebuyers can now use their mobile phones to prove their identity, a statement said.

The new standard offers a ‘safe harbour’ for those conveyancers who meet the requirements. The Land Registry would not seek recourse against conveyancers who comply with the standard in the event their client was not who they claimed to be.

Now, the identity verification can be done at any time, without the need to meet physically, for all clients whether residential or commercial.







It also provides enhanced security by requiring the use of smartphones to extract encrypted information contained within the chips of documents such as passports.

“Proving your identity when buying or selling your property can be a pain. But of course, it is essential to the security of such high value transactions. This new standard for digital biometric identity checking marks an exciting milestone towards a truly digital conveyancing process,” said Mike Harlow, general counsel, deputy chief executive and deputy chief Land Registrar.

“In a challenging year, we set up a cross-industry forum to support our conveyancing colleagues. First, we brought in electronic signatures to remove any need for paper in conveyancing. Now through this same collaboration we are able to bring a new digital identity standard to reduce the risk of fraud and make transactions a more digital, easier and faster experience.”







The new standard provides a clear blueprint for technology providers to develop a range of secure and convenient options to support conveyancers better, the statement added.

The Land Registry will continue to develop and tailor the standard by widening the scope to incorporate different legal entities and to explore the availability of more enhanced digital means of obtaining evidence to link the party to the transaction with the particular property.

According to a statement, the department for digital, culture, media & sport (DCMS) is currently developing an overarching ‘trust framework’ for digital identity use across the economy.







