Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Government offers £3,000 GP bonuses to prescribe Mounjaro as Wegovy stays specialist-only

The government adds incentive payments to the GP contract from April, but obesity experts warn the scheme will have limited impact

£3,000 GP bonus Mounjaro

This marks the first time weight loss drugs have been included in the GP contract

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseFeb 24, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • GPs in England will receive £3,000 annual bonuses to prescribe Mounjaro under the new NHS GP contract from April.
  • GPs will also receive an additional £1,000 for referring patients to weight loss programmes .
  • Obesity experts warn NHS access will remain very limited despite the new incentive payments.
GPs in England are to receive £3,000 annual bonuses to prescribe weight loss drugs to eligible patients, with the government adding the incentive payments to the GP contract starting in April.
GPs will also receive an additional £1,000 a year for referring patients to weight loss programmes.
The incentive payments will apply only to Mounjaro - the other new-generation weight loss drug available on the NHS, Wegovy, is not prescribed by GPs but instead given by specialist NHS weight loss services.

Health secretary Wes Streeting told BBC "Weight loss drugs can be a real game changer for those who need them. I'm determined that access should be based on need, not ability to pay.

Investing in general practice will help bring this modern medicine to the many, not just the few, and help shift the focus of the NHS from treatment to prevention."

More than one million people are estimated to be using weight loss drugs, given as injections, with nine in ten paying for them privately.

Experts raise concerns

This marks the first time weight loss drugs have been included in the GP contract. Currently, Mounjaro access is restricted to those who are severely obese with a BMI of over 40 and certain health conditions.

Next year eligibility will widen to those with a BMI of over 35, with 220,000 patients expected to be on Mounjaro through the NHS by 2028. Eligibility thresholds are lower for certain ethnic groups.

However, obesity experts warned the scheme would have limited impact. Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, said the incentives were a welcome step but cautioned "This doesn't mean weight loss drugs will suddenly be available to everyone who wants them.

NHS access will remain very limited and focused on those with the greatest clinical need."

Medical bodies respond

Dr Katie Bramall of the British Medical Association told BBC that the proposals would "do nothing over the next year to address the divide between those able to pay and those left waiting unable to afford private self-funded treatments."

Prof Victoria Tzortziou Brown of the Royal College of GPs warned that widening the rollout "could end up increasing workload in a way that may not be sustainable and risk raising unrealistic expectations among patients who may not be eligible."

mounjarowegovynhs englandbritish medical associationweight loss drugs

Related News

Neha Nagar
Lifestyle

Neha Nagar: The creator bringing clarity, confidence and power to money conversations

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

queen elizabeth ii
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

5 real haunted sites across the UK perfect for halloween chills
Lifestyle

5 real haunted sites across the UK perfect for halloween chills

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us