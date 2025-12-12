UK government to consider new laws to fix power imbalances in franchise deals after Vodafone allegations

Highlights

Government considers new laws following allegations of suicides among Vodafone franchisees.

62 former franchisees have brought high court claim alleging financial misconduct.

Ministers compare case to Post Office scandal, question adequacy of franchise protections.

The UK government will consider new legislation to address power imbalances in franchise agreements following disturbing allegations from small business owners who ran Vodafone stores.

The move follows allegations emerged of suicide and attempted suicide among shopkeepers who had signed deals to operate retail outlets for the telecommunications giant, which were revealed by The Guardian on December (8). During business questions in the Commons on Thursday, MPs raised concerns about the treatment of Vodafone franchisees.

Justin Madders, a former minister, asked the Department for Business and Trade to consider measures such as a statutory code of practice or national arbitration system to redress the power imbalance between franchisors and franchisees.

Chris Bryant, minister of state at the department, agreed to discuss specific proposals to address the issue.

Former business minister Gareth Thomas drew parallels to the Post Office scandal, questioning whether franchise law needs strengthening to better protect small business owners.

The Guardian revealed that Adrian Howe, a former Vodafone employee who became a franchisee in 2018, took his own life after becoming convinced his deal would prove financially disastrous.

Two other franchisees, Rachael Beddow-Davison and Dan Attwal, disclosed that commission cuts by Vodafone in 2020 caused their businesses to accumulate substantial debts, contributing to suicide attempts.

Government action considered

A group of 62 former Vodafone franchisees launched a high court claim in 2024, alleging the company unjustly enriched itself by slashing sales commissions paid to store operators in 2020.

In September, Vodafone began offering financial settlements to selected former franchisees outside the group currently suing.

A survey of franchisees in September 2020 revealed that 78 out of 119 respondents left overwhelmingly critical comments about the effects of Vodafone's actions on their mental health.

Vodafone has previously apologised to claimants who blamed the company for triggering suicidal thoughts. A Vodafone UK spokesperson said the company was sorry if partners had difficult experiences but rejected suggestions that franchisees were put under undue pressure.

The company stated it runs a successful franchise operation and many existing franchisees have expanded their businesses by taking on additional stores.