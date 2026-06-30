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UK becomes one of the first major markets with a full crypto rulebook

New regulations will require crypto firms to meet standards similar to traditional financial institutions

Cryptocurrency

The UK's new crypto framework places digital asset firms under stricter regulatory oversight.

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 30, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Crypto exchanges, custodians, stablecoin issuers and staking providers will need FCA authorisation to operate in the UK.
  • The UK becomes one of the first major jurisdictions, alongside the European Union, to introduce a comprehensive crypto regulatory framework.
  • Firms will face capital requirements, annual stress tests and tougher market abuse rules under the new regime.

The UK crypto regulation landscape is set for its biggest overhaul yet after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a comprehensive rulebook covering cryptocurrency trading, custody, stablecoins and staking. The framework places crypto businesses under regulatory standards that more closely resemble those applied to banks and other traditional financial institutions, marking a significant shift for the industry.

The new rules make the UK one of only a handful of jurisdictions with a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. Alongside the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, the UK's approach is expected to become a key benchmark for international crypto companies operating across multiple markets.

Higher standards for crypto firms

Under the new framework, crypto trading platforms, brokers, custodians, stablecoin issuers and staking providers will all need authorisation from the FCA before they can operate in the UK.

Applications will open between September 30, 2026 and February 28, 2027, with the regime becoming mandatory from October 25, 2027. Existing anti-money laundering registrations will not automatically qualify firms for the new framework, meaning businesses will need to apply again under the updated rules.

The FCA has also introduced stronger financial resilience requirements. Trading platforms will be required to hold capital against their crypto exposures, while firms must carry out annual stress tests to demonstrate they can withstand severe market downturns.

Following industry consultation, the regulator reduced the capital requirement for stablecoin issuers from 2 per cent to 1 per cent, a move intended to balance financial stability with innovation.

The framework also extends market abuse rules to crypto assets traded on FCA-authorised platforms. Insider trading and market manipulation involving digital assets will be regulated in much the same way as they are in traditional securities markets. Larger trading platforms generating more than £10 million in annual turnover will also be required to share surveillance data with other exchanges to help identify suspicious trading activity.

Balancing innovation with investor protection

Beyond prudential requirements, crypto firms will also come under the FCA's Consumer Duty, giving retail customers access to the Financial Ombudsman Service for the first time in disputes involving authorised crypto providers.

Trading platforms will act as gatekeepers by assessing digital tokens before listing them and publishing disclosure documents through an FCA-managed repository. The rules will also apply to certain decentralised finance activities where an identifiable controlling entity exists.

David Geale, the FCA's Executive Director of Payments and Digital Finance, reportedly said the framework gives firms greater regulatory certainty while continuing to support innovation. However, he added that regulation cannot eliminate the risks associated with investing in crypto assets.

The framework also highlights the UK's increasingly distinct regulatory approach. While firms authorised under the European Union's MiCA regime can operate across all member states using a single licence, businesses wishing to serve UK customers will require separate FCA approval and will face ongoing supervisory oversight, including annual stress testing and stricter prudential requirements.

Industry bodies broadly welcomed the move. CryptoUK reportedly said the final guidance gives businesses greater certainty about operating in Britain, while UK Finance described the framework as a balanced approach that seeks to encourage innovation while strengthening consumer protection.

With pre-application support beginning in July 2026, the UK is positioning itself as one of the first major financial centres outside the European Union to fully implement a comprehensive crypto regulatory regime, setting new expectations for firms looking to operate in one of the world's leading financial markets.

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